Ricky Martin Restraining Order Overturned - Noise11.com

The temporary restraining order against Ricky Martin was dismissed in court in Puerto Rico on Thursday.

Ricky Martin was hit by a restraining order earlier this month following claims of domestic violence from an unnamed petitioner, and it was revealed last week that the petitioner was his 21-year-old nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez.

Martin appeared virtually in court in Puerto Rico on Thursday, and a judge dismissed the temporary restraining order and declined to extend it, with Martin’s lawyers claiming Sanchez requested to dismiss the case himself.

“Just as we had anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the Court,” his local attorneys Joaquín Monserrate Matienzo, Carmelo Dávila and Harry Mansanet Pastrano told Deadline. “The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure, and the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter… The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case.”

In his request for the order, Sanchez claimed he had been in a seven-month relationship with Martin and the singer couldn’t accept their split.

Martin denied the allegations at the time via his Hollywood lawyer Marty Singer, and his Puerto Rico legal team echoed those sentiments again on Thursday.

“This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them,” they said. “We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career.”

