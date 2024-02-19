 Rihanna Album No 9 Is On The Way - Noise11.com
Rihanna photo by Ros O'Gorman

Rihanna photo by Ros O'Gorman

Rihanna Album No 9 Is On The Way

by Music-News.com on February 20, 2024

in News

Rihanna is “working on” her long-awaited ninth studio album.

Rihanna’s partner A$AP Rocky – with whom she has sons RZA and Riot – has confirmed she is actively getting her follow-up to 2016’s ‘Anti’ ready.

In a viral clip, fans asked about the album and the 35-year-old rapper simply replied: “She’s working on it.”

Fans are still waiting for that all important release date.

In December, Rihanna declared she is in an “era of discovery”.

Rihanna isn’t entirely sure what her future will look like – but she’s still excited “for what is to come”.

Rihanna told Complex: “I’m in an era of discovery. And maybe it’s rediscovery because so much is changing, and some things are fleeting. And some things are yet to be discovered, right? And I’m in the centre of all of that.

“So I’m not on a landing yet, but I’m excited for what is to come because I have the feeling of what it is. But I can’t put it into words, and I know the journey is going to be exciting of getting there. And that’s not just with fashion or my daily routine … with music, all of it! I’m really excited to explore things right now.”

Rihanna also revealed that she’s “open to exploring” as she works on new music.

She shared: “Musically I’m feeling open.

“I’m feeling open to exploring, discovering, creating things that are new, things that are different, things that are off, weird, might not ever make sense to my fans, the people that know the music I’ve put out. I just want to play. I want to have fun with the music.”

music-news.com

