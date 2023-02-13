Rihanna Confirms She Is Pregnant Again After Super Bowl Performance - Noise11.com

Rihanna has confirmed she is pregnant with child two after her Super Bowl performance.

Rihanna (Robyn Fenty) and boyfriend Rakim Mayers (A$AP Rocky) have been together since May, 2021. The couple had their first child on May 19, 2022.

Rihanna performed a 12 song medley of her hits at Super Bowl 2023.

The setlist was:

Bitch Better Have My Money

Where Have You Been

Only Girl (In the World)

We Found Love

Rude Boy

Work

Wild Thoughts

Birthday Cake

Pour It Up / Pose

All of the Lights

Run This Town

Umbrella

Diamonds

Rihanna’s last concert was at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2016. She has since made appearances performing four songs at the TDE Annual Holiday Concert in 2017 and one at the Diamond Ball in 2019.

