Rihanna Confirms She Is Pregnant Again After Super Bowl Performance - Noise11.com

Rihanna has confirmed she is pregnant with child two after her Super Bowl performance.
Rihanna (Robyn Fenty) and boyfriend Rakim Mayers (A$AP Rocky) have been together since May, 2021. The couple had their first child on May 19, 2022.
Rihanna performed a 12 song medley of her hits at Super Bowl 2023.
The setlist was:
Bitch Better Have My Money
Where Have You Been
Only Girl (In the World)
We Found Love
Rude Boy
Work
Wild Thoughts
Birthday Cake
Pour It Up / Pose
All of the Lights
Run This Town
Umbrella
Diamonds
Rihanna’s last concert was at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2016. She has since made appearances performing four songs at the TDE Annual Holiday Concert in 2017 and one at the Diamond Ball in 2019.
