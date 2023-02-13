 Rihanna Confirms She Is Pregnant Again After Super Bowl Performance - Noise11.com
Rihanna photo by Ros O'Gorman

Rihanna photo by Ros O'Gorman

Rihanna Confirms She Is Pregnant Again After Super Bowl Performance

by Paul Cashmere on February 13, 2023

in News

Rihanna has confirmed she is pregnant with child two after her Super Bowl performance.

Rihanna (Robyn Fenty) and boyfriend Rakim Mayers (A$AP Rocky) have been together since May, 2021. The couple had their first child on May 19, 2022.

Rihanna performed a 12 song medley of her hits at Super Bowl 2023.

The setlist was:

Bitch Better Have My Money
Where Have You Been
Only Girl (In the World)
We Found Love
Rude Boy
Work
Wild Thoughts
Birthday Cake
Pour It Up / Pose
All of the Lights
Run This Town
Umbrella
Diamonds

Rihanna’s last concert was at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2016. She has since made appearances performing four songs at the TDE Annual Holiday Concert in 2017 and one at the Diamond Ball in 2019.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rihanna, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rihanna, Photo By Ros O'Gorman1 Rihanna, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Wolfmother photo by Bron Robinson
Wolfmother Perform Tight Set For Live At The Vines

It is a pity we are not seeing more of Wolfmother live. Yes there was a pub tour in the second half of 2022 and Europe owned the first half of the year. Wolfmother played at Live At The Vines at Rochford Winery on Saturday (11 February) and By The C in Torquay the week before and it is a surprisingly tight show.

14 hours ago
Scream VI
Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park Has A Solo Song In Scream VI

Linkin Park‘s Mike Shinoda has a solo song in 'Scream VI'.

17 hours ago
Pink: Photo Ros O'Gorman
Pink To Play Her First Australian Stadium Tour In Australia In 2024

Pink will return to Australia in 2024 with her first round of stadium dates including Marvel Stadium, Melbourne where Red Hot Chili Peppers are in residency this week.

5 days ago
Hayley Williams of Paramore photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paramore To Play Politics With New Album

Paramore's upcoming album is their "most political".

6 days ago
Eminem 2018 by Craig Mcdean
Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Engaged

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade is set to wed Hailie, who is the rapper's only child with ex-wife Kim Scott, took to Instagram on Monday to announce her engagement to boyfriend Evan McClintock.

7 days ago
Duffy photo by Ros O'Gorman
Duffy Breaks Social Media Silence

Welsh singer Duffy has broke her social media silence with a rare post to her fans.

February 6, 2023
Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman
Kylie Minogue To Release Collaboration With Jake Shears Of Scissor Sisters

Kylie Minogue has collaborated with Jake Shears on a new track. Kylie has teamed up with the Scissor Sisters frontman on his upcoming solo album 'Last Man Dancing' - which is due to be released on June 2 - for a song called 'Voices', which is listed as the third track on the new record and is said to have been inspired by "all the house parties" Shearshas thrown over the years.

February 2, 2023