 Rihanna To Become Blue Badass In The Next Smurfs Movie - Noise11.com
Rihanna photo by Ros O'Gorman

Rihanna photo by Ros O'Gorman

Rihanna To Become Blue Badass In The Next Smurfs Movie

by Paul Cashmere on May 2, 2023

in News

Rihanna has revealed she will voice a character in the next Smurfs movie for Paramount Animation.

Rihanna will voice Smurfette in the movie. Katy Perry was Smurfette in the first movie ‘The Smurfs’ in 2011 and ‘Smurfs 2’ in 2013. ‘The Smurfs 3’ was planned for 2015 but cancelled. In 2017 ‘The Smurfs: The Lost Village’ was released with Demi Lovato as Smurfette. Paramount is yet to give this new Smurfs movie a title.

Rihanna told IndieWire, “Getting to do animation is a fun journey for me. I’m usually front and center with everything with my likeness… but this was fun, I got to imagine, I got to show up in my pajamas in my third trimester, and be a blue badass.”

Rihanna Will Star in, Score, and Produce a New ‘Smurfs’ Movie

Rihanna’s last album ‘Anti’ was released in 2016. It is believed she will recorded a song for the new Smurfs movie.

The estimated release date for the movie is February 2025.

