Ringo Premieres ‘Everyone and Everything’ Video - Noise11.com

Ringo Starr has a new video for his song ‘Everyone and Everything’.

‘Everyone and Everything’ was written by Linda Perry whose hit making machine includes ‘Get The Party Started’ for Pink, ‘What You Waiting For’ for Gwen Stefani and ‘Superwoman’ for Alicia Keys. Linda also plays guitar, percussion and sings backing vocals on the song.

Ringo seems to have given up on the album format and instead has been releasing EPs. ‘EP3’, his latest release features ‘Everyone and Everything’.

