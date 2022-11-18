 Ringo Premieres ‘Everyone and Everything’ Video - Noise11.com
Ringo Starr photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ringo Starr photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ringo Premieres ‘Everyone and Everything’ Video

by Paul Cashmere on November 19, 2022

in News

Ringo Starr has a new video for his song ‘Everyone and Everything’.

‘Everyone and Everything’ was written by Linda Perry whose hit making machine includes ‘Get The Party Started’ for Pink, ‘What You Waiting For’ for Gwen Stefani and ‘Superwoman’ for Alicia Keys. Linda also plays guitar, percussion and sings backing vocals on the song.

Ringo seems to have given up on the album format and instead has been releasing EPs. ‘EP3’, his latest release features ‘Everyone and Everything’.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Neil Young World Record
Neil Young Premieres 17 Minute Epic Video for ‘Chevrolet’

Neil Young has premiered a 17 minute video for his 15 minute epic ‘Chevrolet’ from his new album ‘World Record’.

20 mins ago
B Smyth
R&B Singer B. Smyth Dies At Age 28

R&B singer and dancer B. Smyth has died at the age of 28, just weeks after releasing his latest single Twerkaholic Pt. 2 from his ICU bed.

8 hours ago
Scissor Sisters photo by Ros O'Gorman
Scissor Sisters Sign Catalogue Deal

Scissor Sisters' music has a new home at Warner Chappell Music.

1 day ago
Bruce Springsteen and Max Weinberg at AAMI Park on Thursday 2 February 2017. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Bruce Springsteen Invites Taylor Swift To Join Him Somewhere Along His Tour

Bruce Springsteen has cleared up speculation suggesting he is set to make an appearance during an upcoming Taylor Swift concert.

2 days ago
girl in red PHOTO CREDIT: JACQUELINE LANDVIK
Australian dates for girl in red

Norway’s Marie Ulven, aka girl in red, has two dates scheduled for Sydney and Melbourne in February 2023.

4 days ago
Julian Lennon by Robert Ashcroft
Lennon and McCartney Reunite In Airport Lounge

There was a Lennon and McCartney reunion over the weekend when Julian Lennon spotted ‘Uncle’ Paul McCartney in an airport lounge.

5 days ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Wins Big At Europe Music Awards

Taylor Swift was the big winner at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022.

5 days ago