Ringo Starr Performs His First Ever Ryman Show To Benefit LA Fire Victims - Noise11.com

Ringo Starr has played his first ever show at Nashville’s historic Ryman Theater with the announcement that proceeds from the show will go to the Red Cross for those effected by the California wildfires.

Ringo, who usually has an all-star band performing both his and their own songs, played an all-Ringo setlist for the first time in decades. The two Nashville shows in 14 and 15 January 2025 are to launch Ringo’s new country album ‘Look Up’.

At the first show Ringo was joined by Sheryl Crow, Rodney Crowell, Mickey Guyton, Emmylou Harris, Sarah Jarosz, Jamey Johnson, Brenda Lee, Larkin Poe, Billy Strings, Molly Tuttle, The War And Treaty and Jack White.

He played many of his old Beatles songs, his old solo songs and songs from the new album. The setlist was a real surprise for Ringo fans going back to his solo albums ‘Beaucoups of Blues’ (1970) and ‘Ringo’ (1973). ‘Have You Seen My Baby’ from ‘Ringo’ was played for the first time as was the 1976 single ‘You Don’t Know Me At All’ and a Beatles song ‘What Goes On’.

Ringo Starr setlist Nashville 14 January 2025

Set 1:

Matchbox (with Jack White)(from The Beatles, Long Tall Sally EP, 1964)

It Don’t Come Easy (single, 1971)

Time On My Hands (from Look Up, 2024)

Octopus’ Garden (with Molly Tuttle) (from The Beatles, Abbey Road, 1969)

Don’t Pass Me By (with Jack White) (from The Beatles, The Beatles, 1968)

Thankful (from Look Up, 2024)

Honey Don’t (with Billy Strings) (from The Beatles, Beatles for Sale, 1964)

Without Her (with The War and Treaty) (from Beaucoups of Blues, 1970)

I Don’t Want to Spoil the Party (with Sheryl Crow and Molly Tuttle) (from The Beatles, Beatles for Sale, 1964)

Boys (from The Beatles, Please Please Me, 1963)

Set 2:

Have You Seen My Baby (with Jamey Johnson) (from Ringo, 1973)

You Don’t Know Me at All (with Mickey Guyton) (from Ringo’s Rotogravure, 1976)

Act Naturally (with Rodney Crowell and Sarah Jarosz)(from The Beatles, Help, 1965)

I Wanna Be Your Man (with Larkin Poe)

What Goes On (with Billy Strings and Molly Tuttle) (from The Beatles, Rubber Soul, 1965)

Look Up (with Molly Tuttle) (from Look Up, 2024)

Photograph (from Ringo, 1973)

Yellow Submarine (with Jack White) (from The Beatles, Yellow Submarine, 1969)

With a Little Help From My Friends (with Emmylou Harris, Sheryl Crow, Brenda Lee, Billy Strings, and Jack White)(from The Beatles, Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band, 1967)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com