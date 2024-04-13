 Ringo Starr Premieres ‘February Sky’ - Noise11.com
Ringo Starr Premieres ‘February Sky’

by Paul Cashmere on April 13, 2024

in News

Ringo Starr has another new song ‘February Sky’ ahead of his next EP ‘Crooked Boy’.

‘February Sky’ was written by Linda Perry, formerly of 4 Non Blondes and songwriter to the stars. Linda wrote ‘Get The Party Started’ for Pink, ‘Beautiful’ for Christina Aguilera and ‘What You waiting For’ for Gwen Stefani.

Linda also wrote ‘Come Undone’ on Ringo’s 2021 EP ‘Change The World’.

‘Crooked Boy’ is the fifth Ringo EP since ‘Zoom In’ (2021) bring a total of 21 new Ringo songs between 2021 and 2024. Despite having enough songs to make it into an album, Ringo says he will stick with the EP format and release new songs when they are ready in batches of four of five. Mind you, what he doesn’t tell you is that each EP costs about the same as an album so Sir Ringo is doing a great job milking fans for 5x the value of an album with these EPs.

‘Crooked Boy’ will be released on April 20, 2024.

Tracklisting:

February Sky
Adeline
Gonna Need Someone
Crooked Boy

