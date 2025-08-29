Rising Australian Star Sycco Celebrates Debut Album With New EP and Tour - Noise11.com

Sycco has released a new companion EP, Home Is Where The Zorb Still Is, celebrating the one-year anniversary of her j award-winning debut album Zorb. Out now via Future Classic, the EP continues her kaleidoscopic blend of psych-pop, introspection, and club-ready sounds.
“I called the EP Home Is Where the Zorb Still Is because honestly, I’ve been living in the Zorb for a year now and she’s really good vibes,” Sycco says. “I can’t wait to bring this weird little world to regional Australia. We’re going on a trip!”
The release is accompanied by the announcement of a regional tour kicking off 10 September, with a stellar support roster featuring some of Australia’s most exciting rising artists including Mel Blue, Theeth, Coco Elise, Polly, Medhanit, Yb. and Ra Ra Viper.
Sycco has made her mark as one of Australia’s most exciting young talents. At just 23, she has amassed over 60 million streams, sold out her debut headline tour, and landed tracks in triple j’s Hottest 100 with Dribble (#29) and Ripple (#46). She has supported Tame Impala and Glass Animals, appeared at Splendour in the Grass, Laneway Festival, and Groovin the Moo, and collected accolades including Apple Music’s Up Next, YouTube’s Music Foundry Class of 2021, Spotify’s Times Square GLOW campaign, and the Levi’s Music Prize.
Sycco Regional Tour Dates 2025
Sept 10 – La La La’s, Wollongong – w/ Mel Blue
Sept 11 – Fun Time Pony, Canberra – w/ Theeth
Sept 12 – Bombies, Freshwater – w/ Theeth
Sept 13 – Bar On The Hill, Newcastle (New, For Now Festival with Rum Jungle)
Sept 19 – Mojos, Fremantle – w/ Coco Elise
Sept 20 – Four5Nine, Rosemount Hotel, Perth – w/ Polly
Sept 21 – Indian Ocean Hotel, Scarborough – w/ Coco Elise
Sept 25 – Barwon Club, Geelong – w/ Medhanit
Sept 26 – Singing Bird, Frankston – w/ Medhanit
Oct 4 – Theatre Royal, Castlemaine – w/ Medhanit
Oct 9 – Solbar, Sunshine Coast – w/ Yb.
Oct 10 – Mo’s Desert Clubhouse, Gold Coast – w/ Yb.
Nov 21 – Republic Bar, Hobart – w/ Ra Ra Viper
Tickets: syccoworld.com
Sycco Discography Highlights
Albums
Zorb (2023, Future Classic) – j award-winning debut
EPs
Sycco’s First EP (2021)
Home Is Where The Zorb Still Is (2024)
Notable Singles
Dribble (#29 triple j Hottest 100, 2020)
Ripple (#46 triple j Hottest 100, 2021)
Love for You (2024)
