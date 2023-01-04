 Rita Ora Releases New Music From 2023 - Noise11.com
Rita Ora (image from Warner Music)

Rita Ora Releases New Music From 2023

by Music-News.com on January 5, 2023

in News

Rita Ora has confirmed her new single is coming later this month.

Ora shared a clip of new track ‘You Only Love Me’ on Tuesday (03.01.23) and revealed it will drop this month, while she also hinted at her highly anticipated third album.

Alongside a video of herself piling on the PDA with husband Taika Waititi, she wrote: “SURPRISE. I’M BACK! You Only Love Me XX/01/23 #RO3 (sic)”

Rita Ora previously spent time in her home country of Albania working on the deeply personal follow-up to 2018’s ‘Phoenix’, and she has promised fans can expect plenty of new projects as she looks to prove that it’s possible to “do more than one thing”.

Asked what she was doing in Albania, she said back in October: “A new album – January next year. It’s going to be great. More music and a film. My dream is to show everybody that you can do more than one thing.

“You can be a musician, actor, dancer, mother, aunt all at the same time. I want to try and do everything.

“Now I am 30 it’s time to get this ball rolling.”

The ‘Fifty Shades’ actress warned her fans might need an alcoholic beverage or two before hearing her new songs, noting that she’s baring her soul.

She said: “I wanted to make this a very raw, musical record. Maybe get a few bottles of whatever you drink when you listen to this album.”

And she admitted she has struggled with the “really intense” pressure of being in the spotlight and says her close friends and family have got her through moments where she felt like quitting her career.

She explained: “I’ve felt like quitting. I was like, ‘Is this worth it? What am I doing?’ As I got more famous, I understood that people look up to you.

“You become a role model and sometimes you are not ready for that because you only wanted to make music. Now you are being followed by millions of people. So psychologically it is really intense.

“You have to stay true to your friends who you have known for years.”

