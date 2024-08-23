R&J Stone’s Russell Stone ‘We Do It’ Dies At Age 78 - Noise11.com

Russell Stone of husband and wife UK duo R&J Stone, has died at the age of 78.

R&J Stone (Russell and Joanne) had a 1976 hit with ‘We Do It’ (number 3 Australia, number 5, UK). The ‘We Do It’ album also reached number 12 in Australia in 1976.

Joanne Stone died from a brain tumour in 1979.

R&J Stone only released two albums. The second, ‘R&J’ in 1977 did not do well and Russell decided he would rather be a producer. A third album had been recorded but was never released.

In 2013, Russell went back to recording and released his first solo album ‘Love Aspects’ under Russell Oliver Stone. A second ‘Groove Aspects’ was released in 2014 and ‘Devotional Aspects’ in 2016. Russell’s final album ‘The Calling’ was released 30 March 2024.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

