Rob Hirst, Jim Moginie and Hamish Stuart Announce New EP A Hundred Years or More - Noise11.com

Rob Hirst, Jim Moginie and Hamish Stuart are set to release their brand-new EP A Hundred Years or More on 14 November 2025.

The four-track collection arrives two years after their acclaimed Red Continent, which hit #1 on the Australian Independent Record Labels Association chart and reached #3 on the ARIA Chart Report in 2023.

Like its predecessor, the new EP was recorded at Jim Moginie’s Oceanic Studio on Sydney’s Northern Beaches, with longtime collaborator Warne Livesey handling the mix. Livesey has worked with Midnight Oil and its members since 1987, and once again helps shape the sonic identity of the release.

The EP features guest appearances from Ghostwriters’ bassist Rick Grossman on two tracks, as well as contributions from Rob Hirst’s daughters. Lex Hirst provides backing vocals on First Do No Harm, while Gabriella Hirst makes her recording debut with a lead vocal on the title track.

“All of us bring something different into the room, and the songs just take off,” Hirst said. “It’s always fun, always joyful, and always surprising.”

Moginie added: “This one feels special. With Rick’s bass and the vocals from Rob’s daughters, it’s taken the music into new places. Warne’s mixes really brought the songs to life.”

Hamish Stuart said the second collaboration flowed naturally: “We fell back into playful music making, while still getting the job done. And I think the result speaks for itself.”

A Hundred Years or More will be available on CD exclusively through Songland Records, with all copies signed by the band. The release is distributed via Eleven: A Music Company.

