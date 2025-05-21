 Rob Thomas To Tour His All Night Days Solo Shows For Australia - Noise11.com
Rob Thomas performed at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Saturday 20 February 2016

Rob Thomas. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Rob Thomas To Tour His All Night Days Solo Shows For Australia

by Paul Cashmere on May 22, 2025

in News

Rob Thomas will return to Australia for 2025 ‘All Night Days’ solo shows.

Rob most recent show was in Las Vegas in January 2025.

His setlist was:

Can’t Help Me Now (from Chip Tooth Smile, 2019)
The Great Unknown (from the Great Unknown, 2015)
Someday (from Cradlesong, 2009)
Mockingbird (from Cradlesong, 2009)
Her Diamonds (from Cradlesong, 2009)
If You’re Gone (from Matchbox Twenty, Mad Season, 2000)
3 AM (from Matchbox Twenty, Yourself Or Someone Like You, 1996)
Unknown
That’s All Right (Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup cover)
Little Wonders (from Cradlesong, 2009)
Streetcorner Symphony (from Something To Be …, 2005)
Thrill Me (new and unreleased)
Snowblind (from Cradlesong, 2009)
Let’s Dance (David Bowie cover)
Smooth (from Santana, Supernatural, 1999)
Unwell (from Matchbox Twenty, More Than You Think You Are, 2002)
Lonely No More (from Something To Be …, 2005)
This Is How a Heart Breaks (from Something To Be …, 2005)

Rob Thomas previous performed solo in Australia in 2019, as well as 2016, 2010, 2006 and 2005. Matchbox Twenty last played in Australia in 2024 and previously 2012, 2008, 2003, 2000 and 1998 plus a promo tour in 1997.

TOUR DATES – THE ALL NIGHT DAYS TOUR

Friday 24 & Saturday 25 October: Perth, PCEC Riverside Theatre
Monday 27 October: Adelaide, AEC Theatre
Wednesday 29 & Thursday 30 October: Melbourne, Forum Melbourne
Monday 3 & Tuesday 4 November: Sydney, Enmore Theatre
Saturday 8 November: Brisbane, Sandstone Point (with special guests)

