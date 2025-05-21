Rob Thomas To Tour His All Night Days Solo Shows For Australia - Noise11.com

Rob Thomas will return to Australia for 2025 ‘All Night Days’ solo shows.

Rob most recent show was in Las Vegas in January 2025.

His setlist was:

Can’t Help Me Now (from Chip Tooth Smile, 2019)

The Great Unknown (from the Great Unknown, 2015)

Someday (from Cradlesong, 2009)

Mockingbird (from Cradlesong, 2009)

Her Diamonds (from Cradlesong, 2009)

If You’re Gone (from Matchbox Twenty, Mad Season, 2000)

3 AM (from Matchbox Twenty, Yourself Or Someone Like You, 1996)

Unknown

That’s All Right (Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup cover)

Little Wonders (from Cradlesong, 2009)

Streetcorner Symphony (from Something To Be …, 2005)

Thrill Me (new and unreleased)

Snowblind (from Cradlesong, 2009)

Let’s Dance (David Bowie cover)

Smooth (from Santana, Supernatural, 1999)

Unwell (from Matchbox Twenty, More Than You Think You Are, 2002)

Lonely No More (from Something To Be …, 2005)

This Is How a Heart Breaks (from Something To Be …, 2005)

Rob Thomas previous performed solo in Australia in 2019, as well as 2016, 2010, 2006 and 2005. Matchbox Twenty last played in Australia in 2024 and previously 2012, 2008, 2003, 2000 and 1998 plus a promo tour in 1997.

TOUR DATES – THE ALL NIGHT DAYS TOUR

Friday 24 & Saturday 25 October: Perth, PCEC Riverside Theatre

Monday 27 October: Adelaide, AEC Theatre

Wednesday 29 & Thursday 30 October: Melbourne, Forum Melbourne

Monday 3 & Tuesday 4 November: Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Saturday 8 November: Brisbane, Sandstone Point (with special guests)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook