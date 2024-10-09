Robben Ford Announces March 2025 Australian Dates - Noise11.com

Legendary guitarist Robben Ford will return to Australia for shows in March 2025.

Watch the 2011 Robben Ford interview:

Ford released his first album ‘Schizophonic’ in 1976. He has had over two dozen album under his own name.

Ford has also worked on albums Mikes Davis (Tutu), George Harrison (Dark Horse), Bob Dylan (Under the Red Sky), Joni Mitchell (The Hissing of Summer Lawns) and Kiss (Creatures of the Night).

Robben Ford will tour Australia for Gerrard Allman, who also recently toured Charlie Musselwhite, Sam Fish and Walter Trout.

Gerrard Allman will also tour Mike Stern in February.

ROBBEN FORD TOUR DATES

Tuesday March 4 l Memo Music Hall l St Kilda l Vic

Thursday March 6 l The Lounge, Concourse l Chatswood l NSW

Friday March 7 l Factory Theatre l Marrickville l NSW

Saturday March 8 l Princess Theatre l Brisbane l QLD

Sunday March 9 l Harmonie German Club l Canberra l ACT

Wednesday March 12 l Freo Social l Fremantle l WA

Friday March 14 l The Gov l Adelaide l SA

Saturday March 15 l The Nightcat l Fitzroy l VIC

Tickets to all shows on sale today from 9am AEDT via Gerrard Allman Events

https://gaevents.au/

