Robbie Williams and Pulp To Play Isle of Wight - Noise11.com

Pulp, George Ezra, The Chemical Brothers and Robbie Williams will headline The Isle of Wight Festival 2023.

After recently confirming their reunion next summer with a string of shows and festival dates, Sheffield rockers Pulp will return to Seaclose Park in Newport for the first time in 12 years to headline the main stage on the Friday night.

‘Green Green Grass’ hitmaker George co-headlines on Saturday night with The Chemical Brothers.

And Robbie Williams will play a UK festival exclusive, closing out the festival on the Sunday night.

Williams’ said: “There is something magic about a British festival…us Brits know how to bring the energy. I am thrilled to be headlining the iconic Isle of Wight Festival, it’s a real honour. I can’t wait.”

Among those making their debut at the iconic festival are One Direction star Niall Horan and Australian rockers Gang of Youths.

MIKA, synth-pop icons The Human League, indie rockers The Enemy and reunited hip-hop group N-Dubz are also on the bill.

The Big Top on Thursday night will host Groove Armada, and rock legends Manic Street Preachers will close the Big Top on Sunday night.

Courteeners and Example will also play The Big Top.

James Bay is returning for the first time since 2018.

Blondie, Sugababes, Anne-Marie Sophie Ellis-Bextor, ‘Eurovision’ runner-up Sam Ryder, Scouting For Girls, OneRepublic, Gabrielle and many more will play across the weekend.

The festival takes place between June 15 and 18.

Promoter John Giddings said: “We’re thrilled to announce this line-up today and welcome truly iconic artists to the island in June. From era-defining bands and electric live performers, to chart toppers and fresh new talent, the Isle of Wight Festival line-up showcases an exciting array of talent spanning 40 years of music.”

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

