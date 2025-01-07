Robbie Williams ‘Better Man’ Has Lukewarm Debut In Australia - Noise11.com

Despite his high-profile New Years Eve appearance in Sydney and free concert in Melbourne appearance on January 2, Robbie Williams’ ‘Better Man’ movie has had minimal impact at the Australian Box Office.

In the first figures for 2025 ‘Better Man’ debuted at number 7 for Weekend screenings.

‘Better Man’ generated $1,103,900 in box office revenues across the weekend and $2,885,148 over 11 days of activity compared to ‘Sonic The Hedgehog 3’ with $4,102,209 for the weekend and $15,718,772 in revenue for the same 11 day period.

In the UK ‘Better Man’ generated $AUD1,972,508 (£984,979) over the opening weekend.

The movie has generated $4,337,508 to 6 January 2025 from screenings in Australia, United Kingdom, Croatia, Czech Republic, Italy, Romania and North America.

