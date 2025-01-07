 Robbie Williams ‘Better Man’ Has Lukewarm Debut In Australia - Noise11.com
Robbie Williams at A Day On The Green Geelong 2023 photo by Winston Robinson

Robbie Williams at A Day On The Green Geelong 2023 photo by Winston Robinson

Robbie Williams ‘Better Man’ Has Lukewarm Debut In Australia

by Paul Cashmere on January 7, 2025

in News

Despite his high-profile New Years Eve appearance in Sydney and free concert in Melbourne appearance on January 2, Robbie Williams’ ‘Better Man’ movie has had minimal impact at the Australian Box Office.

In the first figures for 2025 ‘Better Man’ debuted at number 7 for Weekend screenings.

‘Better Man’ generated $1,103,900 in box office revenues across the weekend and $2,885,148 over 11 days of activity compared to ‘Sonic The Hedgehog 3’ with $4,102,209 for the weekend and $15,718,772 in revenue for the same 11 day period.

In the UK ‘Better Man’ generated $AUD1,972,508 (£984,979) over the opening weekend.

The movie has generated $4,337,508 to 6 January 2025 from screenings in Australia, United Kingdom, Croatia, Czech Republic, Italy, Romania and North America.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at

Share this:

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Jane's Addiction in Melbourne 2023 photo by Bron Robinson
Jane’s Addiction Members Minus Perry Farrell Working on New Music

Three members of Jane’s Addiction, bass player Eric Avery, drummer Stephen Perkins and guitarist Dave Navarro, are working on new music together but have not revealed exactly what the project is all about.

2 days ago
Robbie Williams at A Day On The Green Geelong 2023 photo by Winston Robinson
Robbie Williams Receives Key To City of Melbourne and Slaps Down The ABC

Robbie Williams has taken a swipe at the Australian Broadcasting Commission (ABC) at the event at Federal Square in Melbourne where he was awarded the Key to the City of Melbourne.

4 days ago
Sean Diddy Combs, music news, noise11.com
Sean Combs Branded A Monster In New Documentary

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been branded "a monster" in an explosive new TV documentary.

5 days ago
Robbie Williams at A Day On The Green Geelong 2023 photo by Winston Robinson
Robbie Williams Federation Square Melbourne Q&A 5pm 2 January Information

Robbie Williams fans planning to head to Federation Square in Melbourne this afternoon are advised to plan ahead.

6 days ago
Fatboy Slim photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Mother of Norman Cook (aka Fatboy Slim) Died on Christmas Day

Fatboy Slim's mother passed away on Christmas Day, his son Woody Cook has confirmed.

December 28, 2024
Pete Doherty, music news, noise11.com, The Libertines
Babyshambles To Reactivate In 2025

Pete Doherty has revealed plans for a Babyshambles tour in 2025.

December 27, 2024
Casey Chaos of Amen Facebook profile pic
Amen’s Casey Chaos Dead at 59

Casey Chaos (real name Karim Chmielinski) of Amen has died at the age of 59.

December 23, 2024