Robbie Williams To Perform For Sydney New Years Eve Show - Noise11.com

Robbie Williams has returned to Australia for a performance at the ABC’s New Years Eye show from Sydney.

Williams will headline the annual concert at the Sydney Opera House.

The trip also serves as a plug for Williams’ new movie ‘Better Man’ which opens across Australia on 26 December.

‘Better Man’ is a semi-autobiographical movie about the life of Williams with Robbie portrayed as a chimpanzee. The movie premiered at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorada in August.

‘Better Man’ was produced in Australia by Aussie director Michael Gracey. Gracey also directed The Greatest Showman starring Hugh Jackman.

