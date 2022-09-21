 Robbie Williams To Play A Day On The Green in 2023 - Noise11.com
Robbie Williams Heavy Entertainment Tour at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 24 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Robbie Williams To Play A Day On The Green in 2023

by Paul Cashmere on September 21, 2022

in News

Robbie Williams will return to Australia in 2023 for A Day On The Green and some arena shows.

Williams 2023 dates are:

A Day On the Green

18 November, Mt Cotton, Sirromet Wines
25 November, Geelong, Mt Duneed
1 December, Swan Valley, Nikola Estate

Robbie will also perform:

16 November, Sydney, Allianz Stadium
23 November, Melbourne, AAMI Park

TICKETING

ROBBIE WILLIAMS FAN CLUB PRE-SALE
(ALL SHOWS)
Runs from: Tuesday 27 September, 12.00pm local time for 72 hours
via robbiewilliams.com
or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

AAMI CUSTOMER PRE-SALE
(A DAY ON THE GREEN SHOWS ONLY)
via AAMI Events and Experiences
Runs from: Thursday 29 September, 12.00pm local time for 24 hours
or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

A DAY ON THE GREEN MEMBERS PRE-SALE
via www.adayonthegreen.com.au/register
Runs from: Thursday 29 September, 12.00pm local time for 24 hours
or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE
Tickets on sale Friday 30 September at 1.00pm local time
From Ticketmaster | 136 100

TICKET PRICES – A DAY ON THE GREEN

Front GA Standing Only – $249.90 plus booking fees
Gold Reserved Seating – $199.90 plus booking fees
GA – Lawn – $149.90 plus booking fees

EVENT INFORMATION
a day on the green is Licensed All Ages. Strictly no BYO alcohol. Food will be available on site or BYO. Under 18 patrons must be accompanied at all times by a responsible adult. ALL patrons must have a ticket, regardless of age.

TRANSPORT
For a totally relaxing, stress-free day, leave the car at home and travel by bus. This is the preferred a day on the green transport option. For all transport and event information, go to adayonthegreen.com.au

ABOUT A DAY ON THE GREEN
2023 marks the 22nd season of a day on the green, which started in January 2001. After nearly 500 shows and more than 4 million happy patrons, the a day on the green experience of good food, fine wine and great music in magnificent locations remains unrivalled and is firmly established as one of Australia’s most popular and premier outdoor concert events.

