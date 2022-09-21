Robbie Williams To Play A Day On The Green in 2023 - Noise11.com

Robbie Williams will return to Australia in 2023 for A Day On The Green and some arena shows.

Williams 2023 dates are:

A Day On the Green

18 November, Mt Cotton, Sirromet Wines

25 November, Geelong, Mt Duneed

1 December, Swan Valley, Nikola Estate

Robbie will also perform:

16 November, Sydney, Allianz Stadium

23 November, Melbourne, AAMI Park

TICKETING

ROBBIE WILLIAMS FAN CLUB PRE-SALE

(ALL SHOWS)

Runs from: Tuesday 27 September, 12.00pm local time for 72 hours

via robbiewilliams.com

or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

AAMI CUSTOMER PRE-SALE

(A DAY ON THE GREEN SHOWS ONLY)

via AAMI Events and Experiences

Runs from: Thursday 29 September, 12.00pm local time for 24 hours

or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

A DAY ON THE GREEN MEMBERS PRE-SALE

via www.adayonthegreen.com.au/register

Runs from: Thursday 29 September, 12.00pm local time for 24 hours

or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

Tickets on sale Friday 30 September at 1.00pm local time

From Ticketmaster | 136 100

TICKET PRICES – A DAY ON THE GREEN

Front GA Standing Only – $249.90 plus booking fees

Gold Reserved Seating – $199.90 plus booking fees

GA – Lawn – $149.90 plus booking fees

EVENT INFORMATION

a day on the green is Licensed All Ages. Strictly no BYO alcohol. Food will be available on site or BYO. Under 18 patrons must be accompanied at all times by a responsible adult. ALL patrons must have a ticket, regardless of age.

TRANSPORT

For a totally relaxing, stress-free day, leave the car at home and travel by bus. This is the preferred a day on the green transport option. For all transport and event information, go to adayonthegreen.com.au

ABOUT A DAY ON THE GREEN

2023 marks the 22nd season of a day on the green, which started in January 2001. After nearly 500 shows and more than 4 million happy patrons, the a day on the green experience of good food, fine wine and great music in magnificent locations remains unrivalled and is firmly established as one of Australia’s most popular and premier outdoor concert events.

