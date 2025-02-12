 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s 14 2025 Nominees - Noise11.com
Joe Cocker 2011 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Joe Cocker 2011 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s 14 2025 Nominees

by Paul Cashmere on February 13, 2025

in News,Noise Pro

14 acts have made the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominations for 2025 with one band nominee member, Liam Gallagher of Oasis, immediately posting “Fuck the Rock n Roll hall of fame its full of BUMBACLARTS”.

Every year the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announces a new list of nominees and every year the complaints start rolling in from the acts who are continually ignored. Iron Maiden, for example, have never been nominated. Motley Crue aren’t in. Motorhead aren’t in. Jethro Tull are not in.

There’s no Sting, INXS, Toto, Tears for Fears, Bryan Adams, B-52’s or Smashing Pumpkins. Phil Collins is in as a member of Genesis but not for his solo work.

Here is the 2025 list of nominees.

• Bad Company (first-time nominee)
• The Black Crowes (first-time nominee)
• Mariah Carey
• Chubby Checker (first-time nominee)
• Joe Cocker (first-time nominee)
• Billy Idol (first-time nominee)
• Joy Division/New Order
• Cyndi Lauper
• Maná (first-time nominee)
• Oasis
• OutKast (first-time nominee)
• Phish (first-time nominee)
• Soundgarden
• The White Stripes

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at

Share this:

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Liam and Noel Gallagher reform Oasis for 2025 dates
Liam Gallagher Reacts To Leaked Oasis Setlist

Liam Gallagher has reacted to an apparent leaked setlist for the upcoming Oasis 2025 reunion tour.

January 8, 2025
Liam Gallagher, Beady Eye, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Liam Gallagher Backtracks On New Oasis Music

Liam Gallagher has gone back on his word regarding a new Oasis album.

November 19, 2024
Oasis photo by Simon Emmett
Oasis To Release New Music

Liam Gallagher has assured fans they will be "blown away" by new music allegedly created for Oasis.

November 6, 2024
Liam Gallagher, Beady Eye, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Liam Gallagher Whines Media Was Unfair To His Last Performance

Liam Gallagher has slammed fans who criticised his performance at Daniel Dubois and Anthony Joshua's heavyweight title fight on Saturday.

September 23, 2024
Liam and Noel Gallagher reform Oasis for 2025 dates
Oasis Confirm They Are Not Playing Glastonbury 2025

Oasis have told fans they will not be headlining Glastonbury in 2025.

August 29, 2024
Liam and Noel Gallagher reform Oasis for 2025 dates
Oasis Streams Soar After Announcement

Streams of Oasis songs have soared in the week before their reunion announced.

August 28, 2024
Liam and Noel Gallagher reform Oasis for 2025 dates
Oasis Reunion Officially Confirmed For 2025

Oasis will reform for 2025 for dates in the UK (and world dates to be announced later).

August 27, 2024