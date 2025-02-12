Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s 14 2025 Nominees - Noise11.com

14 acts have made the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominations for 2025 with one band nominee member, Liam Gallagher of Oasis, immediately posting “Fuck the Rock n Roll hall of fame its full of BUMBACLARTS”.

Fuck the Rock n Roll hall of fame its full of BUMBACLARTS LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 12, 2024

Every year the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announces a new list of nominees and every year the complaints start rolling in from the acts who are continually ignored. Iron Maiden, for example, have never been nominated. Motley Crue aren’t in. Motorhead aren’t in. Jethro Tull are not in.

There’s no Sting, INXS, Toto, Tears for Fears, Bryan Adams, B-52’s or Smashing Pumpkins. Phil Collins is in as a member of Genesis but not for his solo work.

Here is the 2025 list of nominees.

• Bad Company (first-time nominee)

• The Black Crowes (first-time nominee)

• Mariah Carey

• Chubby Checker (first-time nominee)

• Joe Cocker (first-time nominee)

• Billy Idol (first-time nominee)

• Joy Division/New Order

• Cyndi Lauper

• Maná (first-time nominee)

• Oasis

• OutKast (first-time nominee)

• Phish (first-time nominee)

• Soundgarden

• The White Stripes

