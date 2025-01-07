 Liam Gallagher Reacts To Leaked Oasis Setlist - Noise11.com
Liam Gallagher Reacts To Leaked Oasis Setlist

by Music-News.com on January 8, 2025

in News

Liam Gallagher has reacted to an apparent leaked setlist for the upcoming Oasis 2025 reunion tour.

Gallagher and his older brother Noel stunned fans last summer when they revealed they had buried the hatchet to reform their iconic band.

They caused virtual mayhem when they released tickets for their 2025 tour – which is due to begin on 4 July and sold out in minutes.

This week, fans were surprised to see an alleged setlist for the upcoming tour leak online six months before the brothers are set to hit the road – with Acquiesce seemingly planned to begin the concerts and Champagne Supernova outlined for the closing song.

One fan shared a snap of the alleged list and quizzed Liam via X, asking, “Is this setlist official??”

Far from denying the lineup of songs was fabricated, Liam responded by writing, “It’s not far off.”

The same fan then asked him, “Liam, which solo song of yours would you include in the Oasis live setlist if you could?”

Liam responded, “None,” reassuring fans that the only music he and his brother will play on the road will be Oasis tracks.

The ‘leaked’ setlist includes most of the major hits from the boys – but fans have noticed that Wonderwall is conspicuously absent from the list.

The tour will see the brothers travel through Asia, Australia, Europe, North America and South America – with the 41 shows set to come to a close in São Paulo, Brazil, on 23 November.

music-news.com

