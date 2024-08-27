 Oasis Streams Soar After Announcement - Noise11.com
Oasis Streams Soar After Announcement

by Music-News.com on August 28, 2024

in News

Streams of Oasis songs have soared in the week before their reunion announced.

On Tuesday morning (27.08.24), Liam and Noel Gallagher have confirmed their first UK and Ireland tour in 16 years with Oasis set to perform shows in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin in 2025.

Spotify has revealed that in the leadup to the official announcement, there was a huge spike in people listening to the band’s catalogue on the platform.

A spokesperson for the streaming service said: “Streams of Oasis increased over 160 percent globally from 9-11am UTC on Monday 26 August vs. one week prior.

“The increase in streams was continuing to grow throughout yesterday (26.08.24).”

The spike was calculated in the hours immediately after the brothers teased this morning’s announcement, compared with the same period one week earlier.

Oasis split in 2009 after Liam and Noel Gallagher fell out on tour, but now the brothers have posed for their first photograph together in well over a decade to confirm their reunion shows.

They said in a statement: “The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised.”

Oasis split in acrimonious circumstances 15 years ago, when Noel claimed that he couldn’t work with his brother “a day longer”.

There had been hopes for a reunion for years, but things picked up steam over the last week, especially after Liam’s tease for fans during his Reading Festival performance on Sunday (25.08.24).

Before singing ‘Half The World Away’, he told the crowd: “I wanna dedicate this song to Noel Gallagher.”

The group’s debut album ‘Definitely Maybe’ was released on August 29, 1994, and featured a host of hit singles, including ‘Supersonic’, ‘Shakermaker’, and ‘Live Forever’.

The record also became the fastest-selling debut LP in British music history at the time.

Liam teased a mysterious date towards the end of his set at Reading, when “27.08.24” appeared on a screen behind him, while the same date also appeared on Liam and Noel’s X accounts.

Earlier in the day, Liam dropped another hint about Oasis’ potential comeback as he tweeted: “I never did like that word FORMER (sic)”

