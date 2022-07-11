Rock Hall of Fame Reunion for Duran Duran Could Be Stressful - Noise11.com

Duran Duran quipped that their former band members better “behave” themselves at their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.

Duran Duran are set to be honoured alongside the likes of Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie, Judas Priest and Carly Simon at the induction ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 5.

And Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes, John Taylor and Roger Taylor are set to reunite to perform with former guitarists Andy Taylor and Warren Cuccurullo, which they confess will be a “challenge”.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper’s Wired column, bassist John said: “It’s going to be fun to put a showcase together with Andy and Warren – that will be challenge!”

Nick said: “It will be, given we will all be in the same small dressing room.”

However, the band agreed it was best to invite their old bandmates back as they were a key part of their history.

The synth and keyboard player continued: “I think that’s the right thing to do because they were a very important part of the band throughout our history.

“Warren for 15 years and Andy the first five and then he did another five during our reunion.

“They should have the opportunity to be there, as long as it all works out.”

John joked: “That’s code for they better behave themselves.”

Andy first quit the group in 1986, before he returned in 2001 and left for good in 2006.

There’s been turbulent times in their history, as the band admitted there was an “unworkable gulf between us” upon the departure of Andy for the second time.

They said in a statement at the time that they would “be continuing as Duran Duran without Andy, as we have reached a point in our relationship with him where there is an unworkable gulf between us and we can no longer effectively function together”.

Warren had a stint as guitarist and backing vocalist between 1989 and 2001, and was a touring guitarist between 1986 and 1989. He later had a stint as the group’s bassist from 1997 until 2001.

Meanwhile, the new wave legends just headlined American Express Presents BST Hyde Park.

Duran Duran stormed through a 20-song setlist at the London landmark on Sunday (10.07.22).

They brought out Nile Rodgers to perform ‘Notorious’ and ‘Pressure Off’, while they dedicated ‘Ordinary World’ to the people of Ukraine amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of the European country.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

