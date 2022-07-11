 Rock Hall of Fame Reunion for Duran Duran Could Be Stressful - Noise11.com
Duran Duran in Austin Texas photo by Ros O'Gorman

Duran Duran in Austin Texas photo by Ros O'Gorman

Rock Hall of Fame Reunion for Duran Duran Could Be Stressful

by Music-News.com on July 12, 2022

in News

Duran Duran quipped that their former band members better “behave” themselves at their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.

Duran Duran are set to be honoured alongside the likes of Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie, Judas Priest and Carly Simon at the induction ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 5.

And Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes, John Taylor and Roger Taylor are set to reunite to perform with former guitarists Andy Taylor and Warren Cuccurullo, which they confess will be a “challenge”.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper’s Wired column, bassist John said: “It’s going to be fun to put a showcase together with Andy and Warren – that will be challenge!”

Nick said: “It will be, given we will all be in the same small dressing room.”

However, the band agreed it was best to invite their old bandmates back as they were a key part of their history.

The synth and keyboard player continued: “I think that’s the right thing to do because they were a very important part of the band throughout our history.

“Warren for 15 years and Andy the first five and then he did another five during our reunion.

“They should have the opportunity to be there, as long as it all works out.”

John joked: “That’s code for they better behave themselves.”

Andy first quit the group in 1986, before he returned in 2001 and left for good in 2006.

There’s been turbulent times in their history, as the band admitted there was an “unworkable gulf between us” upon the departure of Andy for the second time.

They said in a statement at the time that they would “be continuing as Duran Duran without Andy, as we have reached a point in our relationship with him where there is an unworkable gulf between us and we can no longer effectively function together”.

Warren had a stint as guitarist and backing vocalist between 1989 and 2001, and was a touring guitarist between 1986 and 1989. He later had a stint as the group’s bassist from 1997 until 2001.

Meanwhile, the new wave legends just headlined American Express Presents BST Hyde Park.

Duran Duran stormed through a 20-song setlist at the London landmark on Sunday (10.07.22).

They brought out Nile Rodgers to perform ‘Notorious’ and ‘Pressure Off’, while they dedicated ‘Ordinary World’ to the people of Ukraine amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of the European country.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

8188

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Dee Snider
Dee Snider Retires From Music To Make Movies

Dee Snider has retired from music to focus on launching a new career in Hollywood.

13 hours ago
Kylie Minogue photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reunite For Final Neighbours Episode

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan have reunited to farewell the long running hit soap ‘Neighbours’. The former stars of the show will appear in the last episode.

23 hours ago
Carlos Santana, Santana, Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday 11 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Carlos Santana Cancels More Shows Over Health Scare

Carlos Santana has postponed six shows after collapsing onstage last week.

1 day ago
Guns N Roses perform at the MCG in Melbourne on Tuesday 14 February 2017. Guns N Roses are touring Australia on their Not In This Lifetime tour. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Cosmic Psychos and The Chats To Open For Guns N’ Roses In Australia

Guns N’ Roses have announced Australian bands Cosmic Psychos and The Chats will open for them on the upcoming Australian tour.

1 day ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
Rolling Stones Postponed Amsterdam Setlist Reveals ‘Shattered’ Would Have Made Its SIXTY Tour Debut

The now published setlist of The Rolling Stones abandoned Amsterdam show planned for 13 June would have included the SIXTY tour debut of ‘Shattered’.

2 days ago
Metallica photo by Ros O'Gorman
Metallica ‘Master of Puppets’ Debuts At No 24 On Australia’s Pop Chart

Move over New Kids On The Block, there are new kids on the block. Metallica have the number 24 song in Australia with their 1986 song ‘Master of Puppets’.

3 days ago
Iron Maiden performed at Rod Laver Arena on Monday 9 May 2016. Iron Maiden are touring Australia as part of the Book Of Souls World Tour.
Iron Maiden Abandon Italian Concert Due To Bad Weather

Iron Maiden have had to cancel their concert in Bolgona, Italy due to safety concerns over bad weather.

4 days ago