Rock Legends Steve Miller, Journey and Def Leppard Treat New York To A "Live Music Masterclass" - Noise11.com

Rock legend Steve Miller is currently touring North America with contemporary legends Journey and Def Leppard and Steve Miller is definitely keeping up the pace. With three iconic acts on the bill, this concert was essentially a “Rock Masterclass” . From the pulse of the audience with people dancing, people enjoying themselves, it was obvious the experience of all three bands, united energy at the five+ hour event. The Noise Network’s Chief Operating Officer Nick Kontonicolas was at the Queens, New York show at Citifields Mets baseball stadium.

Mr. Kontonicolas said, “I am close friends with Steve Miller Band’s keyboard player Mr Joseph Wooten of The Wooten Brothers. Joseph has been with the Steve Miller Band since 1993. I was attending the show with Joseph’s wife Stephanie Wooten, Stacey Schieffelin, Dawn DePhillips and Lynn Price”.

Miller released his first album ‘Children of the Future’ in 1968. That was seven years before the first Journey album and 12 years before the first Def Leppard album. He is 10 years older than Journey’s Neal Schon and 15 years older than Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott but is keeping the pace up every night of the tour that started on the 6th July in St Louis with Miller ending this tour in San Diego on the 30th August 2024.

Nick says, “While I was very happy to see Journey and Def Leppard, the iconic songs of Steve Miller resonate with every generation”.

“We are developing the music growth strategy for the USA for 2025 and beyond with new corporate partners”, Nick states. The inspiration for this renewed growth is, as Nick says, “the three legendary acts Journey, Def Leppard and Steve Miller, and how they developed over the years to stay relevant and more and more popular.”

The Noise Network’s CEO and Executive Producer Paul Cashmere agrees with Nick. “You can’t see the future unless you study the past. What Nick is doing with the development of our new corporate partners is drawing from the very DNA of the music business. Neal Schon, first with Santana followed by his journey into Journey, alongside Def Leppard’s chart dominance in the 80s and 90s, and the classic hits of the Steve Miller Band span decades of the greatest music in the world with just as much relevance in the 21st Century. We learn from the greats and take their wisdom forward.”

As an example of how contemporary Miller is in 2024, Eminem sampled Miller 1982 hit ‘Abracadabra’ on his 2024 track ‘Houdini’.

Steve Miller Band setlist 7 August 2024, Queens, New York

Swingtown (from Book of Dreams, 1977)

Serenade (from Fly Like An Eagle, 1976)

The Stake (from Book of Dreams, 1977)

Living in the U.S.A. (from Sailor, 1968)

Fly Like an Eagle (from Fly Like An Eagle, 1976)

Abracadabra (from Abracadabra, 1982)

Rock’n Me (from Fly Like An Eagle, 1976)

Jungle Love (from Book of Dreams, 1977)

Take the Money and Run (from Fly Like An Eagle, 1976)

The Joker (from The Joker, 1973)

Jet Airliner (from Book of Dreams, 1977)

The Steve Miller Band’s remaining dates with Def Leppard and Journey are:

August 19, Minneapolis, MN

August 23, Phoenix, AZ

August 28, San Francisco, CA

August 30, San Diego, CA

https://www.stevemillerband.com/#/

