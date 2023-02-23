Rocky Horror Show To Be Screened Into Australian Cinemas - Noise11.com

A Sydney performance of The Rocky Horror Shows, starring Jason Donovan, will be screened in cinemas across Australia to mark the 50th anniversary of the production.

The Rocky Horror Show was written by Richard O’Brien in 1973. Richard played Riff Raff in the movie.

The original London production of the musical was premièred at the Royal Court Theatre (Upstairs) on 19 June 1973 (after two previews on 16 and 18 June 1973).

The 2023 50th anniversary edition of The Rocky Horror Show is currently playing at the Theatre Royal in Sydney. The cinema edition will screen on Thursday March 30.

Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing, says: “We’re delighted to be celebrating the 50thAnniversary of The Rocky Horror Show with a live broadcast from Theatre Royal Sydney to cinemas across Australia. This is our first live broadcast from an Australian venue and it’s fantastic to be working with the team at the theatre and our partners within the Trafalgar Entertainment Group to bring one of the world’s favourite musicals to cinema audiences across the continent for the first time.”

The Rocky Horror Show 50th Anniversary Tour

Sydney – Theatre Royal Sydney Until April 2

Adelaide – Adelaide Festival Theatre From April 13

Melbourne – Athenaeum Theatre From May 18

