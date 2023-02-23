 Rocky Horror Show To Be Screened Into Australian Cinemas - Noise11.com
Rocky Horror Show

Rocky Horror Show To Be Screened Into Australian Cinemas

by Paul Cashmere on February 23, 2023

in News

A Sydney performance of The Rocky Horror Shows, starring Jason Donovan, will be screened in cinemas across Australia to mark the 50th anniversary of the production.

The Rocky Horror Show was written by Richard O’Brien in 1973. Richard played Riff Raff in the movie.

The original London production of the musical was premièred at the Royal Court Theatre (Upstairs) on 19 June 1973 (after two previews on 16 and 18 June 1973).

The 2023 50th anniversary edition of The Rocky Horror Show is currently playing at the Theatre Royal in Sydney. The cinema edition will screen on Thursday March 30.

Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing, says: “We’re delighted to be celebrating the 50thAnniversary of The Rocky Horror Show with a live broadcast from Theatre Royal Sydney to cinemas across Australia. This is our first live broadcast from an Australian venue and it’s fantastic to be working with the team at the theatre and our partners within the Trafalgar Entertainment Group to bring one of the world’s favourite musicals to cinema audiences across the continent for the first time.”

The Rocky Horror Show 50th Anniversary Tour
Sydney – Theatre Royal Sydney Until April 2
Adelaide – Adelaide Festival Theatre From April 13
Melbourne – Athenaeum Theatre From May 18

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Kram Ash Naylor Easy Fever Easy Fever Easy Fever Easy Fever Tim Rogers Easy Fever Easy Fever Muse Muse Muse Easy Fever Muse Queen and Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros OGorman Cat Stevens Tex and Phil Easy Fever Cat Stevens Cat Stevens Muse Cat Stevens Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Easy Fever Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Muse Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Dave Kilminster. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Cat Stevens Easy Fever Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Muse Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Rose Tattoo Muse Easy Fever Sheryl Crow Glen Sobel Muse Easy Fever Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Scott Shriner Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Jonathan Wilson. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Rose Tattoo The Tea Party The Tea Party Pretenders Cat Stevens Easy Fever Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Scott Shriner Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Jimmy Webb Scoty Coogan Alice Cooper Cat Stevens Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Alice Cooper Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sheryl Crow Peter Hook and The Light Chris Wyse Rose Tattoo The Tea Party Chrissie Hynde Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Brian May. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sheryl Crow Jimmy Webb Peter Hook and The Light Ace Frehley The Tea Party Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rivers Cuomo Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Jimmy Webb Pretenders Muse Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Pretenders Joanne Catherall Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rivers Cuomo Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Peter Hook and The Light Ace Frehley Rose Tattoo The Tea Party Muse Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie Melbourne Premiere Nita Strauss Easy Fever Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Brian May. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie Melbourne Premiere Ace Frehley Rose Tattoo Pretenders Easy Fever Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Scott Shriner Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Jimmy Webb Phil Oakey Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Brian Bell Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Alice Cooper Rose Tattoo The Tea Party Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rivers Cuomo Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie Melbourne Premiere Martin Chambers Cat Stevens Easy Fever Brian May. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rivers Cuomo and Scott Shriner Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Jimmy Webb Peter Hook and The Light Rose Tattoo The Tea Party Cat Stevens Muse Easy Fever Peter Hook and The Light Ace Frehley Pretenders Cat Stevens Muse Easy Fever Brian Bell Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Sheryl Crow Cat Stevens Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Alice Cooper Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Peter Hook and The Light The Tea Party Pretenders Cat Stevens Muse Easy Fever The Human League Cat Stevens Easy Fever Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ace Frehley Richie Scarlet Joanne Catherall Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rivers Cuomo Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Queen and Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman Grease December 2014 Photo by Ros OGorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Little Shop Of Horrors Little Shop Of Horrors Little Shop Of Horrors Little Shop Of Horrors Little Shop Of Horrors The Sound Of Music. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Sound Of Music. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Sound Of Music. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Sound Of Music. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Sound Of Music. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie Melbourne Premiere Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Clem Burke Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Debbie Harry Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman k.d. Lang k.d. Langg k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang Kate Ceberano Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens Jon Stevens Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Jesus Christ Superstar Jesus Christ Superstar Jesus Christ Superstar Jesus Christ Superstar Jesus Christ Superstar Jesus Christ Superstar Jesus Christ Superstar Jesus Christ Superstar The Bodyguard The Bodyguard The Bodyguard The Bodyguard The Bodyguard The Bodyguard The Bodyguard The Bodyguard Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Alison Moyet Alison Moyet Alison Moyet Alison Moyet The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Andy White and Tim Finn
Andy White and Tim Finn Premiere ‘The Happiness Index’

Songwriters Andy White and Tim Finn have reunited to created a tongue-in-cheek musical commentary of the United Nations World Happiness Report with the song ‘The Happiness Report’.

12 hours ago
Pink Floyd Dark Side of the Moon, Noise11, Photo
Supergroup ARC To Perform Pink Floyd ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’

ARC, the Australian supergroup featuring Kram of Spiderbait, Darren Middleton of Powderfinger, Davey Lane of You Am I and Mark Wilson of Jet, will perform the entire Pink Floyd classic ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ around Australia from June.

12 hours ago
Mark Rivera Sideman
Mark Rivera Publishes His Book ‘Sideman: In Pursuit of the Next Gig’

Mark Rivera is the name behind the names. For decades he has been Ringo’s Starr and the All Starr Band’s music director as well as Billy Joel’s saxophone player.

15 hours ago
Jimmy Barnes at Red Hot Summer Mornington 2019 photo Noise11.com
Jimmy Barnes and Chris Cheney Set To Announce Rockabilly Project ‘Barnestorming’

Jimmy Barnes will use the RockWiz podium to announce his new project Barnestorming this week.

16 hours ago
Graham Nash photo taken just after the filmed Interview with www.Noise11.com on Monday 21 March 2016.
Graham Nash To Release First Album In Seven Years

Graham Nash has announced his first solo album in seven years.

21 hours ago
Dhani Harrison
Almost Entire George Harrison Catalogue Comes Together For The First Time At BMG

Most of the George Harrison catalogue has come together for the very first time at BMG. Almost everything from George’s solo debut ‘Wonderwall’ in 1968 through to his posthumous final album ‘Brainwashed’ in 2002 will be available through BMG.

1 day ago
Stephen Cummings with The Sports at the Memo Music Hall in St Kilda. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Stephen Cummings To Release His First Album After His Stroke ‘100 Hundred Years From Now’

In March 2020, a year of the release of his ‘Prisoner of Love’ album, singer/ songwriter/author, Stephen Cummings had a stroke. Stephen has put that behind him and will release a new album ‘100 Hundred Years From Now’ and will preview the album live.

1 day ago