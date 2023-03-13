Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper Open Australian Tour In Perth - Noise11.com

Rod Stewart’s long overdue Australian tour has final started. The tour originally planned for 2020 and the postponed and then postponed again due to Covid, has finally opened with the first show in Perth.

Rod’s set spans back to his 1971 and 1972 classic albums ‘Every Picture Tells A Story’ and ‘Never A Dull Moment’ with 1973’s final Faces album ‘Ooh La La’ also getting a nod with the title track.

The Rod Stewart setlist is mainly sticking with the classic years through to 1991’s ‘Vagabond Heart’ amd 1993’s live ‘Unplugged … and Seated”. He did dabble into 2018’s ‘Blood Red Roses’ with the blues over of ‘Rollin’ and Tumblin’ but mostly ignores the American Songbook albums and studio albums from 1995 to 2021 with the exception of the 2018 moment.

Cyndi Lauper has the shorter set but fills it with the hits you know centred around her first (and biggest) album ‘She’s So Unusual’. You are never more than one song away from a song you know in the Cyndi setlist.

ROD STEWART PERTH SETLIST

Addicted to Love (Robert Palmer Cover)

You Wear It Well (from Never A Dull Moment, 1972)

Ooh La La (from Faces, Ooh La La, 1973)

Having a Party (from Unplugged …and Seated, 1993)

Some Guys Have All the Luck (from Camouflage, 1984)

It Takes Two (from Vagabond Heart, 1991)

Rollin’ and Tumblin’ (from Blood Red Roses, 2018)

Forever Young (from Out of Order, 1988)

The First Cut Is the Deepest (from A Night On The Town, 1976)

Maggie May (from Every Picture Tells A Story, 1971)

I’d Rather Go Blind (from Never A Dull Moment, 1972)

Young Turks (from Tonight I’m Yours, 1981)

Rhythm of My Heart (from Vagabond Heart, 1991)

I’m Every Woman (Chaka Khan cover, sung by backing singers)

People Get Ready (from Jeff Beck’s Flash, 1985)

I Don’t Want To Talk About It (from Atlantic Crossing, 1975)

Tonight’s the Night (Gonna Be Alright) (from A Night On The Town, 1976)

You’re in my Heart (from Footloose and Fancy Free, 1977)

Have I Told You Lately (from Vagabond Heart, 1991)

Lady Marmalade (LaBelle cover, sung by backing singers)

Da Ya Think I’m Sexy? (from Blonds Have More Fun, 1979)

Sailing (from Atlantic Crossing, 1975)

CYNDI LAUPER SETLIST

Hole in My Heart (All the Way to China) (from Twelve Deadly Cyns … and Then Some, 1994)

She Bop (from She’s So Unusual, 1983)

The Goonies ‘R’ Good Enough (from The Goonies soundtrack, 1985)

Into the Nightlife (from Bring Ya To The Brink, 2008)

Time After Time (from She’s So Unusual, 1983)

I Drove All Night (from A Night To Remember, 1989)

Money Changes Everything (from She’s So Unusual, 1983)

Sally’s Pigeons (from Hat Full of Stars, 1993)

Girls Just Want to Have Fun (from She’s So Unusual, 1983)

Not My Father’s Son (from Kinky Boots the musical, 2013)

True Colors (from True Colors, 1986)

TOUR DATES ROD STEWART WITH SPECIAL GUEST CYNDI LAUPER

A DAY ON THE GREEN

Sat 18 March 2023 Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong, VIC

Sat 25 March 2023 Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton, QLD

Sun 2 April 2023 Centennial Vineyards, Bowral, NSW

All event information www.adayonthegreen.com.au

LIVE NATION

Saturday March 11 RAC Arena, Perth

Tuesday March 14 and 15 Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Tuesday March 21 AEC Arena, Adelaide

Wednesday March 29 Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Saturday April 1 Roche Estate, Hunter Valley

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

