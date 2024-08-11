Rod Stewart Postpones More Shows As He Recovers From Covid - Noise11.com

Rod Stewart has been forced to cancel two performances after contracting COVID-19.

Stewart’s team revealed the news on his Instagram, writing, “We regret to announce that tonight’s Rod Stewart’s concert in Stateline, NV and his August 10 concert in Lincoln, CA have been postponed as the singer recovers from a summer strain of COVID-19.”

The post encouraged fans to “hold on to” their existing tickets, as they will be honoured for rescheduled shows on 18 and 20 August.

The postponed gigs come in the wake of Stewart cancelling the 7 August show of his Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace earlier this week after getting sick with strep throat.

It would have been his residency’s 200th show.

“Most people can work with strep throat but obviously not me,” he explained in his post. “I’m absolutely gutted.”

He confirmed that he will be back to perform at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace in 2025.

Stewart’s sickness comes less than two weeks after he spoke about mortality with the US Sun.

“I’m aware my days are numbered but I’ve got no fear,” he said. “We have all got to pass on at some point, so we are all in the same basket.

“I am going to be enjoying myself for these last few years as much as I can.”

