Rod Stewart Re-Schedules A Day On the Green Mt Duneed Show - Noise11.com

Rod Stewart at Rod Laver Arena 14 March 2023 photo Bron Robinson

Rod Stewart at Rod Laver Arena 14 March 2023 photo Bron Robinson

Rod Stewart Re-Schedules A Day On the Green Mt Duneed Show

by Paul Cashmere on March 23, 2023

in News

The postponed Rod Stewart concert at Mt Duneed winery in Geelong has been rescheduled for March 31.

In a statement Sir Rod said, “I’m so happy to tell you all that I’m feeling great and my a day on the green concert in Geelong is happening on Friday 31st of March! Please hang on to your tickets. I hope you can still make it. It’s going to be extra fun with my friends Cyndi Lauper and Jon Stevens. I look forward to seeing you there – we’re going to have a great time down in Geelong next Friday!”

ROD STEWART REVIEW MELBOURNE

Roundhouse Entertainment Director Michael Newton said: “We are thrilled that we managed to find a free date in Rod, Cyndi and Jon’s diaries to confirm the new concert at Mt Duneed Estate on Friday 31 March. We thank everyone for their patience and appreciate ticket holders’ understanding regarding the rescheduled show, and the logistics involved in turning around a huge event like this. We are thrilled we could get this show back on the road for what will now be Sir Rod’s final Victorian show.”

The Rod Stewart show will still include performances from Cyndi Lauper and Jon Stevens.

There are still tickets remaining for all upcoming a day on the green shows, including Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton and Centennial Vineyards, Bowral. All ticket categories available for Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong. Tickets on sale now from Ticketmaster.

Rod Stewart setlist 21 March 2023 Adelaide Entertainment Centre

Addicted to Love (Robert Palmer cover)
You Wear It Well (from Never A Dull Moment, 1972)
Ooh La La (from Faces, Ooh La La, 1973)
Some Guys Have All the Luck (from Camouflage, 1984)
Having A Party (from Unplugged …and Seated, 1993)
It Takes Two (from Vagabond Heart, 1991)
Rollin’ and Tumblin’ (from Blood Red Roses, 2018)
The First Cut Is the Deepest (from A Night On The Town, 1976)
Forever Young (from Out of Order, 1988)
Maggie May (from Every Picture Tells A Story, 1971)
I’d Rather Go Blind (from Never A Dull Moment, 1972)
Young Turks (from Tonight I’m Yours, 1981)
Rhythm of My Heart (from Vagabond Heart, 1991)
I’m Every Woman (Chaka Khan cover, sung by backing singers)
People Get Ready (from Jeff Beck’s Flash, 1985)
I Don’t Want To Talk About It (from A Night On The Town, 1976)
Tonight’s the Night (Gonna Be Alright) (from A Night On The Town, 1976)
You’re in my Heart (from Footloose and Fancy Free, 1977)
Have I Told You Lately (from Vagabond Heart, 1991)
Lady Marmalade (LaBelle cover, sung by backing singers)
Da Ya Think I’m Sexy? (from Blonds Have More Fun, 1979)

Sailing (from Atlantic Crossing, 1975)

TOUR DATES ROD STEWART WITH SPECIAL GUEST CYNDI LAUPER

A DAY ON THE GREEN

Sat and Sun 25 and 26 March 2023 Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton, QLD
Fri 31 March, Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong, VIC
Sun 2 April 2023 Centennial Vineyards, Bowral, NSW

All event information www.adayonthegreen.com.au

LIVE NATION

https://www.livenation.com.au/artist-rod-stewart-438

Wednesday March 29 Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney
Saturday April 1 Roche Estate, Hunter Valley

