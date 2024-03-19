 Roger Daltrey To Do Most Acoustic Tour of UK - Noise11.com
Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend, The Who. photo by Ros O'Gorman

Roger Daltrey To Do Most Acoustic Tour of UK

Roger Daltrey has announced a “mostly acoustic” solo tour this summer.

Daltrey has promised “surprises” when he hits the road in June 2024 for nine dates across the United States.

A statement on the band’s official Instagram account confirmed: “Roger Daltrey will be returning to the States on a special solo tour this June, presenting a mostly acoustic set of Who gems, rarities, solo nuggets and other surprises with an intimate rock-based band and setting as well as answering questions from the audience.”

He will be joined on stage by guitarists Simon Townshend and Doug Boyle, bassist John Hogg, violinist Katie Jacoby, harmonica player Steve Weston, keyboardist Geraint Watkins, drummer Scott Devours, percussionist Jody Linscott and mandolin player Billy Nicholls.

Special guests on the tour include KT Tunstall and Dan Bern.

The statement continuned: “The unique venues and amphitheaters Daltrey has chosen for his summer run will showcase Roger’s acoustic interpretations of his extraordinary canon of Who songs and solo work.”

The tour kicks off in Vienna, Virginia on June 12, before he rolls into Niagara Falls two days later.

The ‘Pinball Wizard’ icon and his group will then move onto shows in Bethel, Port Chester, Boston, Lenox, Detroit and Indianapolis before the run comes to an end in Highland Park.

Earlier this year, Roger reflected on The Who and insisted he is “happy” to be moving on.

He told The Times newspaper: “I can’t answer that. I don’t write the songs. I never did.

“We [he and Townshend] need to sit down and have a meeting, but at the moment I’m happy saying that part of my life is over.”

Late last year, his bandmate Pete revealed the group would have a chat about their next move, with their most recent gig being at Sandringham Estate last summer.

Speaking to Record Collector magazine: “I think it’s time for Roger and I to go to lunch and have a chat about what happens next.

“Because Sandringham shouldn’t feel like the end of anything but it feels like the end of an era.

“It’s a question of, really, what is feasible, what would be lucrative, what would be fun? So, I wrote to Roger and said, come on, let’s have a chat and see what’s there.”

