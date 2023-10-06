Roger Waters Creates A Bookend To The Dark Side of the Moon - Noise11.com

Roger Waters’ reconstruction of the Pink Floyd classic ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ has been unveiled to the world. I should hate it but I don’t. Quite the opposite. While his Dark Side/The Wall tours have been lazy and nothing but a money grab and sour grapes, he has genuinely deconstructed this and reconstructed ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ to create a bookend between the 20something Roger and the 80 year old Roger.

The guy is still a racist cunt … but that aside … it’s a fascinating revisit.

For ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ 2023, Roger Waters has completed deconstructed the original album and put it all back together with a completely different feel. This is tranquil, sedate. To coin a Floyd phrase, it sounds “comfortably numb”. Unlike the concert performance with Waters played the album verbatim and the same with ‘The Wall’, which were both all about reclaiming territory from the other guys (if it was a Curb Your Enthusiasm script it would be The Spite Store episode), with TDSOTM 2023, Waters has approached the work as interpreted by his now 80-year-old self. The original The Dark Side of the Moon was released as Roger was exiting his 20s to become a 30-year-old. It portrays a content old man, although his rants at this age certainly still reflect an angry man.

To mark today’s release, Waters issued this short statement. “I’ll always remember October 6th 2023, it’s seven years and one day since I met my Kamilah and fifty years since DSOTM came out and it’s release day for DSOTM-REDUX”.

Every Pink Floyd fan (and there are million of you) should give this album at least one listen.

