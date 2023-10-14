Roger Waters Issues Statement On Gaza Israel War - Noise11.com

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters, who for decades has been talking about the crimes of humanity in Gaza and Israel, has issues a statement about the events of the last week that has led to a full war in the region.

Pro-Palestine Waters’ sent his thoughts to the Palestine Chronicle who have published the statement.

He has now also released a video for the world to see, where he pleas for both sides to Stop. Waters says the only end to this War is for the leaders to sit and talk and that the only outcome can be a new one state solution where both sides can live alongside each other. He cites the end of apartheid in South Africa was a potential model for reconciliation.

Watch Roger Waters statement:

Read Roger Waters full statement as first published in the Palestine Chronicle.

To understand what has happened on the last week we have to look at the history of how we got to the last week. What is not being discussed is the British interference that led to this week from way back in the 1910s when then Prime Minister Lloyd George, a Christian zealot, believed that getting the Jewish people out of Europe and back into Palestine would summons Jesus Christ back to Earth.

Watch this excellent summary from Al Jazeera explaining the timeline of 1989 to now:

Here is the some of the points Waters has made to the Palestine Chronicle:

No More War Crimes Let’s address last Saturday morning. Did the Palestinian resistance fighters who broke out of the open air prison that is Gaza have a legal right and a moral obligation to fight back against the occupier of their land? Yes, they did. What followed is as yet unclear, if war crimes were committed, I condemn them. What is happening now in Gaza however, is not unclear. A Proposal There must be an immediate and permanent ceasefire. No more killing by anyone, Hamas and IDF included.

First, get round a big table and hammer out a one state solution. This would be a New State with equal human rights for all its citizens irrespective of their ethnicity or religion or previous nationality.

So, this new state would be an actual, real, democracy. They’d have to decide on a name? Good luck with that. What about The Holy Land?

The important thing is, the new constitution would need to include truth and reconciliation hearings, like they had in post-apartheid South Africa”. Waters says, “My heart is heavy. I weep for all my brothers and sisters in the Holy Land: Muslims, Christian, Jewish, Druze, Agnostic and Atheist alike. I weep for all their children. All those young minds being filled with fear and hate and division and despair.

The attacks on civilians, whether they have been by Hamas last Saturday or now the State of Israel on a massive scale in Gaza, have thrown into sharp relief the fact that Palestinians have been suffering violence, intimidation, and displacement for over seventy years and only now is the Western World beginning to wake up because of the events of the last few days. The question is this, “Do we believe in Universal Human Rights or not?”

Read Roger Waters full statement as first published in the Palestine Chronicle.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

