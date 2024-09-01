Roger Waters Loses It Over Nick Cave … Again - Noise11.com

Roger Waters has once again verbally attacked Nick Cave over Cave’s stance on Israel and Palestine.

“Fuck you, Nick fucking Cave, you fucking prick,” Waters posted in his latest Cave tirade.

Cave said on the podcast Reason that he doesn’t feel “punishing” the people because of actions of their government is justified. He said, “I just feel, and I’m no friend of the government of Israel, but I just feel on some level that I find it difficult to come to terms with using my music in order to punish ordinary people because of the acts of their government. It sort of comes down to that, to some degree.”

Cave compared the venom of Waters on the issue to the calmness of Brian Eno, who shares Waters’ view but has a completely opposite way of actioning it. “Brian Eno is a different kettle of fish to Roger Waters, who I think is deeply damaging to the boycott movement. It’s embarrassing. Brian Eno is a different character, he’s a thoughtful individual.”

That set Waters off who posted to his socials …

“Dear Independent, here is my response to the Aussie bloke. Nick Cave. Nick fucking Cave. The Palestinian mother/father carrying the bits of her or his dead child back along the bitter road to nowhere in a plastic bag pauses on the roadside to scratch a message in the rubble. Nick, here’s the message. Dear Nick Cave, we, the Indigenous people of Palestine, in this agony, implore you, please don’t cross the BDS picket line to sing for your supper in Israel. It’s not complicated, Nick. It’s not complicated. That act — singing for your supper in Israel, Nick — that act serves to whitewash the 75-year-old Zionist Israeli occupation, land theft, apartheid, and genocide of our people, Nick. Please, please, please follow the example of Roger Waters and Brian Eno and many, many thousands of others who are active in the BDS movement. Nick, pay attention. Nick, every precious drop of empathy, every loving hand reached out, every voice raised in harmony counts. Roger Waters and Brian Eno are our brothers. Now, Nick, I must find somewhere to bury these bits of my child. “So me and this Aussie bloke are walking down the road on our way to a gig. Just as we get there, we see these heavily armed soldiers on the other side of the road knocking this Arab bloke to the ground, kneeling on him, kicking him in the head, and beating him with their rifle bats. I cross over to the other side, Nick, remonstrate with the soldiers. The soldiers tell me to fuck off or they’ll arrest me. “Are you alright?” I ask the bloke. Daft question. “Can I help?” “Yes,” he says. “You’re musicians?” “Yes,” I reply. “They’ve stolen our land,” he says. “We are resisting. There is a cultural boycott. Please don’t do a gig here.” As he’s dragged away towards the paddy wagon, he tosses a small round metal badge in my direction. I return to the other side of the road where the Aussie bloke has been watching events unfold. “Did you see that?” I say. “Yeah, come on, we got a gig to do, mate.” “No,” I say. “There is a cultural boycott. That Arab bloke is a victim. The Israeli soldiers are perpetrators. We have a moral duty to stand with the victim.” “Don’t you try to bully me, you shameful, cowardly bastard,” says the Aussie bloke. And he pushes past me into the gig. I reach down into the dust, retrieve the BDS badge, and pin it to my lapel. Fuck you, Nick fucking Cave, you fucking prick.

Watch what Roger Waters has to say:

Waters has long despised Nick Cave. Waters previously mouthed of at Nick Cave in an interview for the Australia Palestine Advocacy Network in 2018.

“And your bloke, Cave … give me a break. Was he saying that his freedom of speech was being infringed? I don’t want to speak to him. I think it is so pitiful to say ‘oh I’m a musician. I just want to play my music. I don’t want Roger Waters bullying me’. WHAT? They are shooting the fucking feet off 18 year olds who just want to play soccer. Don’t talk to me about your freedom of speech”.

