Roger Waters Previews ‘Speak To Me/Breathe’ From The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux - Noise11.com

Roger Waters has released another preview of his upcoming remake of the Pink Floyd classic ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ with the opening tracks ‘Speak To Me/Breathe’.

Waters is revisiting the 1973 Floyd album he made with David Gilmour, Nick Mason and Rick Wright from the perspective of an 80 year old. They were all in their 20s when they made the original album.

Waters said in a statement, “The original Dark Side of the Moon feels in some ways like the lament of an elder being on the human condition. But Dave,Rick, Nick and I were so young when we made it, and when you look at the world around us, clearly the message hasn’t stuck. That’s why I started to consider what the wisdom of an 80 year-old could bring to a re imagined version.

“When I first mentioned the idea of re-recording ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ to Gus and Sean we all thought I was mad, but the more we considered it, the more we thought ‘isn’t that the whole point?’.

“I’m immensely proud of what we have created, a work that can sit proudly alongside the original, hand-in-hand across a half-century of time.”

The new ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ features Roger Waters: Vocals, Bass on Any Colour, VSC3 / Gus Seyffert:Bass, Guitar, Percussion, Keys, Synth, Backing Vocals / Joey Waronker: Drums,Percussion / Jonathan Wilson: Guitars, Synth, Organ / Johnny Shepherd: Organ,Piano / Via Mardot: Theremin / Azniv Korkejian: Vocals / Gabe Noel: StringArrangements, Strings, Sarangi / Jon Carin: Keyboards, Lap Steel, Synth, Organ/ Robert Walter: Piano on Great Gig // Produced by Gus Seyffert and RogerWaters // Art Direction and Design: Sean Evans // Photography: Kate Izor.

The re-imagined album, The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux is set for release on October 6, 2023.

