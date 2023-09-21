 Roger Waters Previews ‘Speak To Me/Breathe’ From The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux - Noise11.com
Roger Waters played Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Saturday 10 February 2018. Roger Waters is performing his Us and Them Australian tour. Photo, Ros O'Gorman

Roger Waters played Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Saturday 10 February 2018. Roger Waters is performing his Us and Them Australian tour. Photo, Ros O'Gorman

Roger Waters Previews ‘Speak To Me/Breathe’ From The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux

by Paul Cashmere on September 22, 2023

in News

Roger Waters has released another preview of his upcoming remake of the Pink Floyd classic ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ with the opening tracks ‘Speak To Me/Breathe’.

Waters is revisiting the 1973 Floyd album he made with David Gilmour, Nick Mason and Rick Wright from the perspective of an 80 year old. They were all in their 20s when they made the original album.

Waters said in a statement, “The original Dark Side of the Moon feels in some ways like the lament of an elder being on the human condition. But Dave,Rick, Nick and I were so young when we made it, and when you look at the world around us, clearly the message hasn’t stuck. That’s why I started to consider what the wisdom of an 80 year-old could bring to a re imagined version.

“When I first mentioned the idea of re-recording ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ to Gus and Sean we all thought I was mad, but the more we considered it, the more we thought ‘isn’t that the whole point?’.

“I’m immensely proud of what we have created, a work that can sit proudly alongside the original, hand-in-hand across a half-century of time.”

The new ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ features Roger Waters: Vocals, Bass on Any Colour, VSC3 / Gus Seyffert:Bass, Guitar, Percussion, Keys, Synth, Backing Vocals / Joey Waronker: Drums,Percussion / Jonathan Wilson: Guitars, Synth, Organ / Johnny Shepherd: Organ,Piano / Via Mardot: Theremin / Azniv Korkejian: Vocals / Gabe Noel: StringArrangements, Strings, Sarangi / Jon Carin: Keyboards, Lap Steel, Synth, Organ/ Robert Walter: Piano on Great Gig // Produced by Gus Seyffert and RogerWaters // Art Direction and Design: Sean Evans // Photography: Kate Izor.

The re-imagined album, The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux is set for release on October 6, 2023.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Dave Kilminster. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Rose Tattoo Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Rose Tattoo Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Rose Tattoo Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Jonathan Wilson. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Rose Tattoo Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Rose Tattoo Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Rose Tattoo Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Rose Tattoo Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor Roger Waters, The Wall - Photo by Ros O'Gor

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Van Morrison photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sir George Morrison Covers The Classics For 45th Album ‘Accentuate The Positive’

Sir George Ivan Morrison (Van to his mates) will continue his tribute to the classic with a second volume of covers for 2023, ‘Accentuate The Positive’.

5 mins ago
Neil Young Archives Roxy Tonights The Night live
Neil Young Performs Two Classic Albums At Historic Roxy Reunion

Neil Young has performed the first of two 50th anniversary concerts at the historic Roxy Nightclub in West Hollywood.

22 hours ago
Plastic Bertrand’s Ca Plane Put Poi Singer Lou Deprijck Dead at 77

Belgian singer Francis ‘Lou’ Deprijck, better known as the singer of the Plastic Bertrand hit Ca Plane Pour Moi, has died at the age of 77.

1 day ago
Rose Tattoo play Palms Crown Casino on Friday 27 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rose Tattoo Postpone All 2023 Shows Because Of Angry Anderson’s Health Issues

All upcoming Rose Tattoo shows for the 2023 Southern Stars Australian tour have been postponed until 2023 while singer Angry Anderson rests up with health issues.

2 days ago
The Victims
Dave Faulkner To Reform The Victims for Two Play Final Shows

Perth Punk band The Victims, Dave Faulkner’s band before Hoodoo Gurus, will reform for two final shows in December.

2 days ago
Roger Whittaker
British Folk Singer Roger Whittaker Dies At Age 87

Roger Whittaker, best known for the 1975 hit, ‘The Last Farewell’, has made his last farewell. Roger Whittaker has died at the age of 87.

3 days ago
Tom Jones To Perform Around Australian Including One A Day On the Green

The legendary Tom Jones has announced six more Australian shows around his Bluesfest performance including one A Day On The Green for Bowral in April.

4 days ago