Roger Waters Releases New Version of ‘Time’ From ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ Redux - Noise11.com

Roger Waters has released another preview of his upcoming ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ 50th anniversary redux edition with the new version of ‘Time’.

Roger Waters’ solo remake of the Pink Floyd classic will be released on 6 October, 2023. Waters says he is reimagining the album from the perspective of an 80 year old. He was 29 year the original Pink Floyd album was released.

The first taste of the album came a month ago with the release of ‘Money’.

Australia will get a Pink Floyd experience in September when Nick Mason tours A Saucerful of Secrets. Mason, the drummer and founding member of Pink Floyd, performs an entire setlist of pre-Dark Side of the Moon Pink Floyd songs in concert.

Nick Mason’s A Saucerful of Secrets starts in Melbourne on 16 September 2023.

