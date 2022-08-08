 Roger Waters Says His One Message Goes Back To Pink Floyd ‘Echoes’ - Noise11.com
Roger Waters played Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Saturday 10 February 2018. Roger Waters is performing his Us and Them Australian tour. Photo, Ros O'Gorman

Roger Waters Says His One Message Goes Back To Pink Floyd ‘Echoes’

by Paul Cashmere on August 8, 2022

in News

Roger Waters says his one and only message originated in his Pink Floyd song ‘Echoes’.

In a very animated conversation with CNN’s Michael Smerconish, Roger Waters recalibrated Smerconish’s perceptions of his music, his messaging and his politics.

“I’ve only got one message “Two strangers passing in the street, by chance, two separate glances meet, and I am you and what I see is me”.

“That was on ‘Meddle’ in 1970 and basically my message hasn’t changed. I recognise your humanity but I recognise all the Russians and the Chinese and the Ukrainians and the Yeminis and the Palestinians”.

Waters also took Smerconish head on about the War in Ukraine, America in Iraq and World War II and the Russians.

Watch:

‘Echoes’ featured on the sixth Pink Floyd album ‘Meddle’. ‘Echoes’ was the 23 minute 31 seconds track taking up all of side two of the album. The prominent riff in the Floyd track was ripped off by Andrew Lloyd Webber in ‘Phantom of the Opera’. Waters did not sue Webber, instead deciding to out the Webber indiscretion on his 1992 song ‘It’s a Miracle’.

Rogers Waters is currently on the North American leg of his This Is Not A Drill tour.

