Rolling Stones' Amy Winehouse Considered a Foreign Tongues Highlight - Noise11 Music News

The Rolling Stones have revisited Amy Winehouse’s landmark song You Know I’m No Good, connecting one of the most influential bands in rock history with one of the defining voices of 21st century soul.

by Paul Cashmere

The Rolling Stones’ recording of Amy Winehouse’s You Know I’m No Good on their album Foreign Tongues has renewed attention on the relationship between the two artists, a connection that stretches back to Winehouse’s career peak and her friendship with Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood.

Originally released by Winehouse in 2007 as the second single from her Grammy-winning album Back To Black, You Know I’m No Good became one of the defining songs of her catalogue, blending jazz, soul, hip hop and classic songwriting influences into a confessional portrait of personal conflict. Nearly two decades later, The Rolling Stones have chosen the song as one of their rare modern-era covers, creating a link between generations of British music history.

The decision carries additional significance because of Winehouse’s personal association with The Rolling Stones. In June 2007, during the height of her international success, Winehouse joined the band on stage at the Isle Of Wight Festival, where they performed The Temptations’ Ain’t Too Proud To Beg. Around the same period, Ronnie Wood developed a close friendship with Winehouse and remained supportive of her during a difficult period in her life.

The Stones’ interpretation of You Know I’m No Good was recorded during sessions for Foreign Tongues in London, with Keith Richards encouraging the band to explore Winehouse’s composition. The choice represented a departure from the group’s usual approach of revisiting blues, rhythm and blues and soul standards from the 1950s and 1960s.

The recording was completed at Metropolis Studios in west London. Mick Jagger chose to retain Winehouse’s original arrangement and key, preserving the structure that made the song recognisable. He adapted the horn parts from the original recording by recreating those melodic lines on harmonica, adding a different texture while maintaining the emotional core of the song.

Winehouse first released You Know I’m No Good on 8 January 2007 as part of the Back To Black campaign. The song was initially recorded as a solo track before being remixed with guest vocals from Wu-Tang Clan member Ghostface Killah. That version expanded the song’s audience and appeared on Ghostface Killah’s album More Fish, while the original remained on Winehouse’s album.

The song followed the breakthrough success of Rehab and helped establish Back To Black as one of the defining albums of the 2000s. It reached number 18 on the UK Singles Chart, achieved international chart success and later earned platinum certifications in multiple territories, including the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Spain and Switzerland.

The accompanying music video, directed by Phil Griffin, who also directed the video for Rehab, presented Winehouse in a series of fictional scenes exploring a troubled relationship. Filmed at 3 Mills Studios in East London, the clip became a key visual representation of the Back To Black era.

Winehouse performed You Know I’m No Good at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards in 2008 alongside Rehab, with her performance broadcast internationally via satellite from London. The appearance contributed to renewed digital sales for the song, pushing it to a new peak of number 77 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The song has continued to attract attention following Winehouse’s death in 2011. It returned to the UK Singles Chart after her passing and remained one of the most recognised songs from her catalogue. A performance of You Know I’m No Good from 2007 was also featured in the 2015 documentary film Amy, which examined her life, career and legacy.

The Rolling Stones’ version has been received as a significant tribute to Winehouse’s songwriting. The band’s connection to her has given the recording an additional emotional dimension, particularly through Ronnie Wood’s memories of their friendship.

Wood has described the experience of recording the song as carrying the feeling of revisiting the loss of another great jazz and soul voice, while Keith Richards has reflected on the regret that the opportunity for a deeper musical collaboration never developed.

Amy Winehouse’s estate has also supported the release, sharing archival footage of her performing You Know I’m No Good and acknowledging the Stones’ interpretation as a celebration of her work.

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