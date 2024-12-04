 Rolling Stones Premiere Their First Ever Fragrance RS No 9 - Noise11.com
Rolling Stones No 9

Rolling Stones Premiere Their First Ever Fragrance RS No 9

by Paul Cashmere on December 5, 2024

in News

The Rolling Stones have released their first-ever fragrance RS No 9.

The limited-edition fragrance is limited to 999 bottles.

According to The Stones, the fragrance has a “ vibrant burst of indulgent bergamot raises the curtain before bourbon-infused notes of velvet swagger onto centre stage. Mid-notes of warm leather brawl under electric musk as tempting patchouli and sultry oud linger seductively in the shadows, balancing the fragrance’s wild, earthy edge with an enduring sophistication.”

£99.99 (approx. $AUD200, $US127) will get you smelling sweeter than Keith Richards armpit.

https://rsno9.co.uk/collections/all-accessories/products/rs-no-9-eau-de-parfum

TOP NOTES

The fragrance opens with a vibrant burst of Bergamot, a zesty breath of Lemon, and a smooth splash of Bourbon, setting the tone with bright energy and a hint of indulgence.

MID NOTES

At the heart of the scent lies the smoky richness of worn Leather and the warm, resinous glow of Labdanum, representing the sensual and textured spirit of rock ’n’ roll. Deep, earthy Oak adds a mysterious, intimate layer that echoes The Rolling Stones’ ability to captivate audiences.

BASE NOTES

The base notes bring a sensual, grounded finish with intensely seductive Oud and the electrifying energy of Musk. Patchouli adds a deep, lingering sweetness, balancing the fragrance’s earthy, wild edge with an enduring sophistication that evokes London’s Soho in the 1960s.

