Rolling Stones Premiere Their First Ever Fragrance RS No 9 - Noise11.com

The Rolling Stones have released their first-ever fragrance RS No 9.

The limited-edition fragrance is limited to 999 bottles.

According to The Stones, the fragrance has a “ vibrant burst of indulgent bergamot raises the curtain before bourbon-infused notes of velvet swagger onto centre stage. Mid-notes of warm leather brawl under electric musk as tempting patchouli and sultry oud linger seductively in the shadows, balancing the fragrance’s wild, earthy edge with an enduring sophistication.”

£99.99 (approx. $AUD200, $US127) will get you smelling sweeter than Keith Richards armpit.

https://rsno9.co.uk/collections/all-accessories/products/rs-no-9-eau-de-parfum

TOP NOTES The fragrance opens with a vibrant burst of Bergamot, a zesty breath of Lemon, and a smooth splash of Bourbon, setting the tone with bright energy and a hint of indulgence. MID NOTES At the heart of the scent lies the smoky richness of worn Leather and the warm, resinous glow of Labdanum, representing the sensual and textured spirit of rock ’n’ roll. Deep, earthy Oak adds a mysterious, intimate layer that echoes The Rolling Stones’ ability to captivate audiences. BASE NOTES The base notes bring a sensual, grounded finish with intensely seductive Oud and the electrifying energy of Musk. Patchouli adds a deep, lingering sweetness, balancing the fragrance’s earthy, wild edge with an enduring sophistication that evokes London’s Soho in the 1960s.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at Noise11 on Instagram

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

