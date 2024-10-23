 Rolling Stones To Release ‘Welcome To Shepherds Bush’ 1999 Concert Chock Full of Rarities - Noise11.com
The Rolling Stones Welcome To Shepherds Bush

The Rolling Stones Welcome To Shepherds Bush

Rolling Stones To Release ‘Welcome To Shepherds Bush’ 1999 Concert Chock Full of Rarities

by Paul Cashmere on October 23, 2024

in News

When The Rolling Stones played two shows at Shepherds Bush London in June 1999 they packed the shows with some real rarities.

Mick Jagger told the audience “If you want to see the hits go to the big place down the road”. They delivered.

‘Moon Is Up’ is so rare a live performance by The Stones that this was the only time it was ever played at a show.

‘Melody’ from the ‘Black and Blue’ album was played twice, once at this show and the other time at the El Mocambo show in Toronto in 1977.

‘Brand New Car’ is another rarity. It has only been played live seven times. The last time was in Boston in 2002.

‘I Got The Blues’ from ‘Sticky Fingers’ has been played eight times and not since 2015 in California.

The title track from the ‘Some Girls’ album has been performed 41 times and for the last time in 2015 in Atlanta.

Sheryl Crow opened the show and performed ‘Honky Tonk Women’ with the band.

‘Welcome To Shepherd’s Bush will be released on 6 December 2024.

Blu-Ray
1. Shattered
2. It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll (But I Like It)
3. Respectable
4. All Down The Line
5. Some Girls
6. Melody
7. I Got The Blues
8. Brand New Car
9. Moon Is Up
10. Saint Of Me
11. Honky Tonk Women (With Sheryl Crow)
12. Band Introductions
13. You Got The Silver
14. Before They Make Me Run
15. Route 66
16. You Got Me Rocking
17. Tumbling Dice
18. Brown Sugar
19. Jumpin’ Jack Flash

2CD

Disc 1:
1. Shattered
2. It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll (But I Like It)
3. Respectable
4. All Down The Line
5. Some Girls
6. Melody
7. I Got The Blues
8. Brand New Car
9. Moon Is Up

Disc 2:
1. Saint Of Me
2. Honky Tonk Women (With Sheryl Crow)
3. Band Introductions
4. You Got The Silver
5. Before They Make Me Run
6. Route 66
7. You Got Me Rocking
8. Tumbling Dice
9. Brown Sugar
10. Jumpin’ Jack Flash

