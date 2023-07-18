 Ronan Keating's Brother Killed In Car Crash - Noise11.com
Ronan Keating - photo by Ros O'Gorman.

Ronan Keating’s Brother Killed In Car Crash

by Paul Cashmere on July 19, 2023

in News

Ronan Keating’s brother, Ciaran Keating, has died following a car crash on Saturday.

The Irish Times reported that the former Ronan’s brother, who was in his 50s, was named locally as a man who died in a crash that occurred on the N5 near the Irish town of Swinford, Co Mayo.

Ciaran was reportedly travelling with his wife to watch their son Ruairí Keating play football for Cork City FC against Sligo Rovers FC.

Ciaran suffered fatal injuries as a result of the accident, which involved two vehicles. His wife Ann Marie also suffered injuries, but they were not life threatening.

The driver of the second vehicle was also treated for injuries.

Cork City FC released a statement via Twitter on Monday offering their condolences to the Keating family.

“All at Cork City FC are deeply saddened at the passing of Ciaran Keating, father of our player Ruairí Keating,” the tweet read. “We extend our deepest sympathies to Ruairí and the entire Keating family at this exceptionally difficult time. May he rest in peace.”

The statement then closed with: “We ask that the family’s privacy be respected at this difficult time. Funeral arrangements will be confirmed in due course.”

Ronan is the youngest of his five siblings. Ronan Keating also has a sister, Linda, and two surviving elder brothers, Gerard and Gary.

Ronan has yet to comment on Ciaran’s passing.

music-news.com

