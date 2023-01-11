 Ronnie Wood, Tony Iommi Play Tribute To Jeff Beck - Noise11.com
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena

Ronnie Wood of The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena

Ronnie Wood, Tony Iommi Play Tribute To Jeff Beck

by Paul Cashmere on January 12, 2023

in News

Ronnie Wood of The Rolling Stones and Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath have paid tribute to their friend Jeff Beck who has died at age 78.

Ronnie was a member of The Jeff Beck Group in 1967 which featured Rod Stewart on vocals, before the pair joined The Faces.

Ronnie said, “Now Jeff has gone, I feel like one of my band of brothers has left this world, and I’m going to dearly miss him. I’m sending much sympathy to Sandra, his family, and all who loved him. I want to thank him for all our early days together in the Jeff Beck Group, conquering America for the first time. Musically, we were breaking all the rules, it was fantastic, groundbreaking rock ’n’ roll! Listen to the incredible track ‘Plynth’ in his honour. Jeff, I will always love you. God bless”

In a statement Tony Iommi said, “I was totally shocked to hear the very sad news of Jeff Beck’s passing.
Jeff was such a nice person and an outstanding iconic, genius guitar player – there will never be another Jeff Beck. His playing was very special and distinctively brilliant!!!
He will surely be missed.
R.I.P Jeff.

The official statement on the passing of Jeff Beck said, On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.

Head here for the Noise11.com coverage of the passing of Jeff Beck.

