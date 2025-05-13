 Rose Carleo Band Release Deeply Meaning Track 'Daisy's Song' - Noise11.com
Rose Carleo Band

Rose Carleo Band

Rose Carleo Band Release Deeply Meaning Track ‘Daisy’s Song’

by Paul Cashmere on May 13, 2025

in News

The Rose Carleo Band’s new song ‘Daisy’s Song’ speaks to mental issues and talks about the problems people have in fighting depression.

‘Daisy’ is real. He is a friend of Rose’s named Darren, and the lyrics are his words.

Rose Carleo explains, “Darren is our friend. He wrote a draft and sent it over to Mick (Adkins). Most of it really is his lyrics. We worked a few phrases and things like that. I guess coming from him it was good that we didn’t have to be too careful, if that makes sense, because it came directly from him. Upon reading it we can all relate to it. I can especially as well. There is nothing like a good honest song. There is no reading between the lines. It is what it is. It just hits you in the heart”.

With lyrics like “who am I/I lost my way/I need to find myself everyday” it doesn’t get more honest. A lot of people will identify with the Daisy story.

“I think pretty much everyone of the planet who at some point would relate or know someone who is going through something,” Rose says. “People say ‘life’s a lot tougher these days’. I don’t think it is. I think it is different to when I grew up or when you grew up. Things are a whole lot different but in some ways they are a whole lot better. People are more aware, there is more help, there is more understanding. Things aren’t shoved under the carpet like they were. I think a lot of people are going to relate”.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Rose Carleo:

Rose Carleo Band will perform 27 June 2025 at the Marrickville Bowling Club in Sydney. Visit https://rosecarleoband.com/#shows to find shows as they are announced.

