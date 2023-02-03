 Ross Knight Of Cosmic Psychos Is A Children’s Book Author - Noise11.com
Ross Knight Little Roo

Ross Knight Of Cosmic Psychos Is A Children’s Book Author

by Paul Cashmere on February 3, 2023

in News

Ross Knight of 80s Australian punk rock band Cosmic Psychos has a new job. He is a children’s book author.

Knight and director Matt Weston have created ‘The Incredible Tail of Little Roo’. “When a curious Roo finds herself on a wild adventure, she leaves the whole of Australia hopping mad. It’s the Incredible Tail of Little Roo,” the book blurb says.

Ross will have a reading session for kids at the Collingwood Children’s Farm on Sunday 12 February. There is even a suggestion a Cosmic Psychos songs may be performed on the day.

There are two sessions for the Ross reading, at 11:30am and 1:30pm inbetween (and we are not making this up) “the Guinea Pig cuddles and the Cow brushing”.

Order a copy here

