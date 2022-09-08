 Roxy Music Perform Their First Show in 11 Years - Noise11.com
Bryan Ferry, Photo: Ros O'Gorman

Bryan Ferry, Photo: Ros O'Gorman

Roxy Music Perform Their First Show in 11 Years

by Paul Cashmere on September 8, 2022

in News

Roxy Music have played their first show in 11 years, kicking off their 50th Anniversary tour in Toronto, Canada.

Roxy Music’s previous show was 6 March 2011 in Auckland, New Zealand.

Roxy Music released their debut album ‘Roxy Music’ on 16 June 1972. The final album ‘Avalon’ was released 40 years ago in May 1982. Roxy Music have not had any new music since ‘Avalon’.

The 50th Anniversary tour opened with ‘Re-Make/Re-Model’, the first song from the first album. Every album except the third album ‘Stranded’ was represented in the 2022 setlist.

The Roxy Music Toronto Canada setlist 7 September 2022.

Re-Make/Re-Model (from Roxy Music, 1972)
Out of the Blue (from Country Life, 1974)
The Bogus Man (from For Your Pleasure, 1973)
Ladytron (from Roxy Music, 1972)
While My Heart Is Still Beating (from Avalon, 1982)
Oh Yeah (from Flesh and Blood, 1980)
To Turn You On (from Avalon, 1982)
If There Is Something (from Roxy Music, 1972)
In Every Dream Home a Heartache (from For Your Pleasure, 1973)
Tara (from Avalon, 1982)
The Main Thing (from Avalon, 1982)
Dance Away (from Manifesto, 1979)
My Only Love (from Flesh and Blood, 1980)
More Than This (from Avalon, 1982)
Avalon (from Avalon, 1982)
Same Old Scene (from Flesh and Blood, 1980)
Love Is the Drug (from Siren, 1975)
Do the Strand (from For Your Pleasure, 1973)
Editions of You (from For Your Pleasure, 1973)
Jealous Guy (single, 1981)

The next Roxy Music show is 9 September, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

John Hiatt at SXSW - photo by Ros O'Gorman
The John Hiatt Story Told In ‘Have A Little Faith’

John Hiatt has spent his 70th year on Earth sharing his story in the biography ‘Have A Little Faith’.

20 mins ago
Deep Purple: Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Ian Gillan To Perform Deep Purple With Prague Philharmonic Orchestra

Ian Gillan will perform a special show of his Deep Purple classics with the Prague Philharmonic Orchestra in November.

1 day ago
Emerson Lake and Palmer
Carl Palmer To “Reunite” Emerson, Lake & Palmer

Carl Palmer, the sole surviving member of prog-rock trio Emerson, Lake & Palmer, will reunite with his late former band members via technology for a tour.

1 day ago
Keith Potger, Fred Pilcher and Gary Luck - Lightfeet
The Seekers’ Keith Potger Latest Project Lightfeet Honors Gordon Lightfoot

The Seekers’ co-founder Keith Potger is using his time to honor Canadian songwriting legend Gordon Lightfoot with a tribute band called Lightfeet.

1 day ago
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros OGorman
Ozzy Osbourne To Perform Halftime Show At NFL Kickoff Game

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy®-winning singer and songwriter OZZY OSBOURNE will perform at halftime of the Los Angeles Rams season opener on Thursday, September 8 at SoFi Stadium.

1 day ago
Aerosmith In Melbourne, photo by Ros O'Gorman
Aerosmith Play First Post-Covid Show

Aerosmith returned to the stage on Sunday night (04.09.22) for the first time post-pandemic.

2 days ago
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros OGorman
Ozzy Osbourne To Play First UK Show In Four Years

Ozzy Osbourne is to play his first US show in almost four years.

2 days ago