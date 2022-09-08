Roxy Music Perform Their First Show in 11 Years - Noise11.com

Roxy Music have played their first show in 11 years, kicking off their 50th Anniversary tour in Toronto, Canada.

Roxy Music’s previous show was 6 March 2011 in Auckland, New Zealand.

Roxy Music released their debut album ‘Roxy Music’ on 16 June 1972. The final album ‘Avalon’ was released 40 years ago in May 1982. Roxy Music have not had any new music since ‘Avalon’.

The 50th Anniversary tour opened with ‘Re-Make/Re-Model’, the first song from the first album. Every album except the third album ‘Stranded’ was represented in the 2022 setlist.

The Roxy Music Toronto Canada setlist 7 September 2022.

Re-Make/Re-Model (from Roxy Music, 1972)

Out of the Blue (from Country Life, 1974)

The Bogus Man (from For Your Pleasure, 1973)

Ladytron (from Roxy Music, 1972)

While My Heart Is Still Beating (from Avalon, 1982)

Oh Yeah (from Flesh and Blood, 1980)

To Turn You On (from Avalon, 1982)

If There Is Something (from Roxy Music, 1972)

In Every Dream Home a Heartache (from For Your Pleasure, 1973)

Tara (from Avalon, 1982)

The Main Thing (from Avalon, 1982)

Dance Away (from Manifesto, 1979)

My Only Love (from Flesh and Blood, 1980)

More Than This (from Avalon, 1982)

Avalon (from Avalon, 1982)

Same Old Scene (from Flesh and Blood, 1980)

Love Is the Drug (from Siren, 1975)

Do the Strand (from For Your Pleasure, 1973)

Editions of You (from For Your Pleasure, 1973)

Jealous Guy (single, 1981)

The next Roxy Music show is 9 September, 2022 in Washington, DC.

