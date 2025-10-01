 Danish Duo ROYA To Make Australian Debut With Summer 2026 Tour - Noise11.com
Danish Duo ROYA To Make Australian Debut With Summer 2026 Tour

by Noise11.com on October 2, 2025

in News

Danish electronic-pop outfit ROYA will make their first trip down under in January 2026, bringing their explosive live show to Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

The duo featuring Line Gade and Sebastian Igens have carved out one of Europe’s most talked-about new sounds, blending pop hooks with house-driven beats and euphoric live energy.

Roya’s journey began with their breakthrough single Ain’t Just A Game, which found a global audience when a clip went viral across social media. Their follow-up single Cruise cemented their status, clocking over 44 million streams and generating more than 500 million views worldwide.

With streaming numbers running into the millions and tours selling out across Europe, Roya have quickly grown from an underground act to one of Denmark’s most exciting exports.

Speaking on their upcoming Australian debut, Roya shared their excitement, “From the very beginning of this journey, we’ve felt the love and support pouring in from Australia. Every message, every stream, every comment – we’ve seen it all, and we’ve felt so connected to the Aussies even from the other side of the world.

This is not just another show for us. This is something we’ve been manifesting since day one and now the dream is finally becoming reality! We can’t wait to bring the beats, the love, the sweat, the energy and to live the music together!”

ROYA Australian Tour Dates – January 2026
Thursday 29 January – The Triffid, Brisbane
Friday 30 January – The Night Cat, Melbourne
Saturday 31 January – Oxford Art Factory, Sydney

Tickets are on sale now at teglive.com.au/live_tour/roya

