 Royal Blood Set Australia and New Zealand Dates For December - Noise11.com
Royal Blood photo supplied Frontier Touring

Royal Blood photo supplied Frontier Touring

Royal Blood Set Australia and New Zealand Dates For December

by Paul Cashmere on September 6, 2023

in News

Royal Blood will return to Australia and New Zealand in December for their first dates since 2018.

Royal Blood released their fourth ‘Back To The Water Below’ on 1 September. It was made as an old school vinyl length release with the entire album of 10 songs clocking in at 31 minutes 22 seconds.

The album will debut later this week in the UK and Australia but based on the first three, they had three number ones in the UK and reached 3, then 4 then 5 in Australia so a Top 10 debut sounds a pretty safe bet.

Tour dates:
Thursday 7 December Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ
Monday 11 December Riverstage | Brisbane, QLD
Wednesday 13 December Hordern Pavilion | Sydney, NSW
Friday 15 December Festival Hall | Melbourne, VIC
Tuesday 19 December Hindley Street Music Hall | Adelaide, SA
Thursday 21 December HBF Stadium | Perth, WA

Frontier Member presale commences Thursday 7 September from 3pm local time before the on sale kicks off Monday 11 September 3pm local time
Tickets via: frontiertouring.com/royalblood

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Drake, Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Drake Gifts Fan $50,000

Drake gifted a fan $50,000 (£39,700) during his concert over the weekend.

1 day ago
Miley Cyrus Bangerz Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Miley Cyrus Ran Bangers Tour At Break-Even

Miley Cyrus has claimed she "didn't make a dime" from her 2014 Bangerz tour.

1 day ago
The Soul Movers
The Soul Movers Premiere ‘Trucks’ Video

The Soul Movers have revealed the second video from the ‘Dumb Luck’ album with ‘Trucks’, a fun romp down a US freeway with lead singer Lizzie Mack channelling Blondie, and The B-52’s.

5 days ago
Alex Lahey
Alex Lahey Covers Skyhooks ‘Ego Is Not A Dirty Word’ For Mushroom 50th

Alex Lahey has recorded the 11th Mushroom 50th Anniversary tribute song with her cover of Skyhooks ‘Ego Is Not A Dirty Word’.

6 days ago
Bastille, Noise11, Photo
Bastille Sign With EMI Records

Bastille have signed a fresh record deal with EMI and have "multiple projects" in the pipeline.

6 days ago
Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman
Beyonce Made Honorary Mayor of Santa Clara

Beyoncé is set to be named the honorary mayor of Santa Clara, California.

6 days ago
The Soul Movers credit Cameron Moss
Murray Cook Praises Keith Richards For Inspiration On New Soul Movers Track Dumb Luck

Murray Cook of The Soul Movers has praised Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones for the inspiration for the new Soul Movers song ‘Dumb Luck’.

August 29, 2023