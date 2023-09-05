Royal Blood Set Australia and New Zealand Dates For December - Noise11.com

Royal Blood will return to Australia and New Zealand in December for their first dates since 2018.

Royal Blood released their fourth ‘Back To The Water Below’ on 1 September. It was made as an old school vinyl length release with the entire album of 10 songs clocking in at 31 minutes 22 seconds.

The album will debut later this week in the UK and Australia but based on the first three, they had three number ones in the UK and reached 3, then 4 then 5 in Australia so a Top 10 debut sounds a pretty safe bet.

Tour dates:

Thursday 7 December Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ

Monday 11 December Riverstage | Brisbane, QLD

Wednesday 13 December Hordern Pavilion | Sydney, NSW

Friday 15 December Festival Hall | Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday 19 December Hindley Street Music Hall | Adelaide, SA

Thursday 21 December HBF Stadium | Perth, WA

Frontier Member presale commences Thursday 7 September from 3pm local time before the on sale kicks off Monday 11 September 3pm local time

Tickets via: frontiertouring.com/royalblood

