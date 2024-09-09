Rufus Wainwright Announces Seventh Australian Tour - Noise11.com

Rufus Wainwright will return to Australia in January 2025 for his seventh tour and first since 2019.

Up until 2019, Rufus was a regular visitor to Australia. Rufus last played in Australia in 2019 and before that 2015, 2013, 2012, 2010, and 2008.

“I have always loved playing Australia”, said Rufus. “I love the country, the culture, nature and the people. There is an appreciation and enthusiasm for music which is hard to find anywhere in the world. Australia has some of the most beautiful venues. I love how warmly I am being welcomed in this amazing continent. I am sorry I cannot be there more often so hopefully this time around we can really have a wonderful time together.”

At the 2010 show he was joined by his good friend Carrie Fisher.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Rufus Wainwright:

SATURDAY 4 JANUARY

Fremantle Arts Centre Front Garden | Fremantle, WA (18+)

WEDNESDAY 8 JANUARY

Sydney Festival at Sydney Opera House | Sydney, NSW (All Ages)

FRIDAY 10 JANUARY

Melbourne Recital Centre | Melbourne, VIC (All Ages)

SUNDAY 12 JANUARY

Odeon Theatre | Hobart, TAS (Lic. All Ages)

TUESDAY 14 JANUARY

The Tivoli | Brisbane, QLD (18+)

