Russell Morris Expands The Farewell Tour - Noise11.com

Russell Morris has added more shows to The Farewell tour for extra’s for Melbourne, Gold Coast, Geelong, Canberra, Thirroul And Bendigo.
Russell will bring to an end his life of touring with 58 years of national tours under his belt. He is not writing off occasional performances though.
In the past decade Russell has had his most success decade since the first decade. While 1969’s ‘The Real Thing’ is now a Bonafide Aus Rock Classic, Russell’s 2012 album ‘Sharkmouth’ became his biggest selling album at the age of 63.
And as Russell farewells the fans, there is a new song ‘End of the Beginning’ to remember him by.
Russell Morris dates:
Thursday, 31 July 2025
Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo VIC
NEW SHOW
Saturday, 2 August 2025
Costa Hall, Geelong VIC
On sale details will be announced via Russell Morris’ social media, the venue and russellmorris.com.au shortly
Sunday, 3 August 2025
Festival Theatre, Adelaide SA
LIMITED TICKETS STILL AVAILABLE
Thursday, 7 August 2025
Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW
SOLD OUT
Saturday, 9 August 2025
Perth Convention & Entertainment Centre, Perth WA
Thursday, 21 August 2025
Canberra Theatre, Centre ACT
NEW SHOW
Tickets go on sale to the General Public at 9.00am on Friday, 23 May
Friday, 22 August 2025
QPAC, Brisbane QLD
SOLD OUT
Saturday, 23 August 2025
Twin Towns Services Club, Tweed Heads NSW
7.00pm show – SOLD OUT
3.00pm show – LIMITED TICKETS STILL AVAILABLE
Wednesday, 27 August 2025
Hamer Hall, Melbourne VIC
SOLD OUT
Thursday, 28 August 2025
Hamer Hall, Melbourne Vic
SOLD OUT
Saturday, 6 September 2025
Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW
7.00pm show – SOLD OUT
3.00pm show – LIMITED TICKETS STILL AVAILABLE
Sunday, 7 September 2025
Sydney Opera House Concert Hall, Sydney NSW
LIMITED TICKETS STILL AVAILABLE
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook