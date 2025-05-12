Russell Morris Expands The Farewell Tour - Noise11.com

Russell Morris has added more shows to The Farewell tour for extra’s for Melbourne, Gold Coast, Geelong, Canberra, Thirroul And Bendigo.

Russell will bring to an end his life of touring with 58 years of national tours under his belt. He is not writing off occasional performances though.

In the past decade Russell has had his most success decade since the first decade. While 1969’s ‘The Real Thing’ is now a Bonafide Aus Rock Classic, Russell’s 2012 album ‘Sharkmouth’ became his biggest selling album at the age of 63.

And as Russell farewells the fans, there is a new song ‘End of the Beginning’ to remember him by.

Russell Morris dates:

Thursday, 31 July 2025

Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo VIC

NEW SHOW

Saturday, 2 August 2025

Costa Hall, Geelong VIC

On sale details will be announced via Russell Morris’ social media, the venue and russellmorris.com.au shortly

Sunday, 3 August 2025

Festival Theatre, Adelaide SA

LIMITED TICKETS STILL AVAILABLE

Thursday, 7 August 2025

Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW

SOLD OUT

Saturday, 9 August 2025

Perth Convention & Entertainment Centre, Perth WA

Thursday, 21 August 2025

Canberra Theatre, Centre ACT

NEW SHOW

Tickets go on sale to the General Public at 9.00am on Friday, 23 May

Friday, 22 August 2025

QPAC, Brisbane QLD

SOLD OUT

Saturday, 23 August 2025

Twin Towns Services Club, Tweed Heads NSW

7.00pm show – SOLD OUT

3.00pm show – LIMITED TICKETS STILL AVAILABLE

Wednesday, 27 August 2025

Hamer Hall, Melbourne VIC

SOLD OUT

Thursday, 28 August 2025

Hamer Hall, Melbourne Vic

SOLD OUT

Saturday, 6 September 2025

Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW

7.00pm show – SOLD OUT

3.00pm show – LIMITED TICKETS STILL AVAILABLE

Sunday, 7 September 2025

Sydney Opera House Concert Hall, Sydney NSW

LIMITED TICKETS STILL AVAILABLE

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook