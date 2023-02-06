 Russell Morris, Jack Jones , Steve Balbi and Robyn Loau To Perform The Beatles ‘Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band’ Album - Noise11.com
Russell Morris, Jack Jones , Steve Balbi and Robyn Loau To Perform The Beatles ‘Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band’ Album

by Paul Cashmere on February 6, 2023

The Beatles iconic ‘Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band’ album will be performed in its entirety by Russell Morris, Jack Jones, Steve Balbi and Robyn Loau in Sydney and Melbourne in May.

The performance will feature the 24-piece George Ellis Orchestra and Daytripper Band led by music director Jak Housden of The Whitlams.

‘Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band’ was the eighth album for The Beatles. The album was released on 26 May, 1967, just four years and two months after the first Beatles album ‘Please Please Me’.

Think about this. In the time it took for Beyonce to go from ‘Lemonade’ (2016) to ‘Renaissance’ (2022) The Beatles knocked out every album from ‘Please Please Me’ to ‘Abbey Road’ and still had the already recorded ‘Let It Be’ to go.

‘Sgt Pepper’ broke convention and became one of the first concept albums (a collective work moreso than individual songs). With The Beatles no longer touring they had time to experiment in the studio. Regardless, the entire album, plus ‘Strawberry Fields Forever’ and ‘Penny Lane’ were recorded between 6 December 1966 and 21 April, 1967.

The songs of Sgt Pepper:

1. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band
2. With A Little Help From My Friends
3. Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds
4. Getting Better
5. Fixing A Hole
6. She’s Leaving Home
7. Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite!
8. Within You Without You
9. When I’m Sixty-Four
10. Lovely Rita
11. Good Morning Good Morning
12. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)
13. A Day In The Life

Sgt Pepper dates:

SATURDAY 6TH MAY 2023
Palais Theatre, Melbourne

SATURDAY 20TH MAY 2023
State Theatre, Sydney

Tickets on sale Monday 13th February
Tickets are available at: www.ticketmaster.com.au

Noise11.com

