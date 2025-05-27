Russell Morris Sets About Planning His Final Tour Setlist - Noise11.com

Russell Morris will is just two months away from his Farewell Tour kicking off in Bendigo and the job of curating the setlist has begun.

When Russell performed ‘The Real Thing: Symphonic Concert’ shows in 2023, there were some rare surprises in the set. For ‘The Farewell Tour’ there will also be some things we may not be expecting.

To pick those songs, Russell relies on some friends. “It’s very hard for me to choose what songs to do,’ Russell tells Noise11.com. “Over the years, I have changed styles so often, and it is an intentional thing because I get incredibly bored. If I do something ad nauseum I just lose enthusiasm. I just have to change things up and I love all styles of music. Along the way I’ve done different styles and different things and yes, I will pull up some songs but I won’t pull them up myself because I am too close to them. I have turned it over to Phil Bathols and said ‘go through the catalogue and you pick out songs which you think are great songs that will go over well live regardless of what they are and where they came from’. They are in the process at the moment of scouring through looking for nuggets.”

Russell used the strategy on the orchestrated shows of 2023. Because of that, the rarities, ‘Blown Away’, ‘I Will Wait For You’ and ‘As Far As I Remember’ made that setlist as a result.

“It was great with the orchestra because we could introduce them,” he said. “Incidentally, I never picked them. I said, ‘I can’t pick the songs. Can you pick the songs?’ And he went through my catalogue and he picked those songs. I said, ‘Do you realise these three songs were probably on my most unsuccessful album?’ he said ‘yes but they are great songs. You asked me to pick the best songs. I’ve picked them’. That’s how they came about. I was really excited that he picked those because it was one of my all-time favourite albums. I could never understand why it didn’t work. That has always happened to me. My most cherished albums are the ones that have been least successful to radio.

Russell Morris dates:

Thursday, 31 July 2025

Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo VIC

Saturday, 2 August 2025

Costa Hall, Geelong VIC

Sunday, 3 August 2025

Festival Theatre, Adelaide SA

Thursday, 7 August 2025

Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW

Saturday, 9 August 2025

Perth Convention & Entertainment Centre, Perth WA

Thursday, 21 August 2025

Canberra Theatre, Centre ACT

Friday, 22 August 2025

QPAC, Brisbane QLD

Saturday, 23 August 2025

Twin Towns Services Club, Tweed Heads NSW

7.00pm show – SOLD OUT

3.00pm show – LIMITED TICKETS STILL AVAILABLE

Wednesday, 27 August 2025

Hamer Hall, Melbourne VIC

Thursday, 28 August 2025

Hamer Hall, Melbourne Vic

Saturday, 6 September 2025

Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW

7.00pm show – SOLD OUT

3.00pm show – LIMITED TICKETS STILL AVAILABLE

Sunday, 7 September 2025

Sydney Opera House Concert Hall, Sydney NSW

https://russellmorris.com.au/tour/

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook