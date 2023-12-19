 Ryan Tedder Says New OneRepublic Music Is In The Way - Noise11.com
Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ryan Tedder Says New OneRepublic Music Is In The Way

by Music-News.com on December 19, 2023

in News

Ryan Tedder has teased OneRepublic have lots of songs in the works for 2024.

Tedder took to social media to tease fans can expect some new material next year, with their next single pretty much “picked”.

He posted to X (formerly Twitter): “Working on New @OneRepublic – been quietly gathering loads of songs for 2024…. Think we have the next single picked.”

OneRepublic’s last studio album was 2021’s ‘Human’.

However, they have released a slew of singles since then.

Fan-favourite ‘West Coast’ was released in February 2022.

In April, OneRepublic released ‘You Were Loved’ as a single with DJ and producer Gryffin. The following month they dropped ‘I Ain’t Worried’, the second single from the soundtrack for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’.

In May 2023, they released the track ‘Runaway’.

And, ‘Mirage’ featuring Mishaal Tamer was released in September for the video game ‘Assassin’s Creed Mirage’.

Tedder – who has produced and co-written tracks for the likes of Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney, Adele and Camila Cabello – previously insisted he never tries to write hits for OneRepublic, because his own music has to come from an authentic place.

He told Music Week: “Whether it’s Lil Nas X or Ed Sheeran or bands like us, people want to hear your story. So, by 2017 I was thinking ‘well, I’ve had 10 years of singing about my personal life and my thoughts on stuff…’ My day job is to write hits for other artists, but I’ve never sat down and thought ‘let’s write a hit for One Republic’. Everything we’ve ever put out has just been a reflection, or a reaction, to me living life. So if you look at it that way it’s like, if it’s not raining, the crops aren’t going to grow. So for me, I have to experience rain. I have to feel things, go through things, they have to land in my lap authentically. So like the inspiration for the album is two years of experiences in life that felt authentic enough to then justify a song.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

