Sabrina Carpenter To headline BST Hyde Park London 2025 - Noise11.com

Sabrina Carpenter is set to headline BST Hyde Park 2025. Carpenter has been announced as the sixth headliner for next year’s edition of the annual music festival in London’s Hyde Park.

Sabrina Carpenter will take to the Great Oak Stage on 5 July following special guests beabadoobee and Clairo. More acts will be announced nearer the time.

Carpenter joins previously announced headliners Olivia Rodrigo, Zach Bryan, Noah Kahan, Hugh Jackman and Jeff Lynne’s ELO.

As well as BST Hyde Park, Sabrina Carpenter will also headline the Primavera Sound festival in Barcelona, Spain in June alongside Chappell Roan and Charli XCX.

Next year will be another busy one for Sabrina as she will also be travelling around the U.K. and Europe on her Short n’ Sweet World Tour in March and April.

The news of her headlining gig comes on the same day as the release of the hitmaker’s Netflix Christmas special, A Nonsense Christmas, a variety programme which features a star-studded guest list including Chappell, Cara Delevingne, Tyla and Quinta Brunson.

Earlier this week, Sabrina Carpenter celebrated her hit Espresso becoming the most streamed song on Spotify and Apple Music.

“Most streamed song on @spotify and @applemusic ?!?!! and you guys made me the #1 artist on @tiktok this year (sic),” she wrote on Instagram. “What the hell….Thank you guys so much. can’t profess my gratitude enough. I love you endlessly !!!!!”

Tickets for Sabrina’s BST Hyde Park show will go on general sale on Wednesday 11 December.

