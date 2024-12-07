 Sabrina Carpenter To headline BST Hyde Park London 2025 - Noise11.com
Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter To headline BST Hyde Park London 2025

by Music-News.com on December 8, 2024

in News

Sabrina Carpenter is set to headline BST Hyde Park 2025. Carpenter has been announced as the sixth headliner for next year’s edition of the annual music festival in London’s Hyde Park.

Sabrina Carpenter will take to the Great Oak Stage on 5 July following special guests beabadoobee and Clairo. More acts will be announced nearer the time.

Carpenter joins previously announced headliners Olivia Rodrigo, Zach Bryan, Noah Kahan, Hugh Jackman and Jeff Lynne’s ELO.

As well as BST Hyde Park, Sabrina Carpenter will also headline the Primavera Sound festival in Barcelona, Spain in June alongside Chappell Roan and Charli XCX.

Next year will be another busy one for Sabrina as she will also be travelling around the U.K. and Europe on her Short n’ Sweet World Tour in March and April.

The news of her headlining gig comes on the same day as the release of the hitmaker’s Netflix Christmas special, A Nonsense Christmas, a variety programme which features a star-studded guest list including Chappell, Cara Delevingne, Tyla and Quinta Brunson.

Earlier this week, Sabrina Carpenter celebrated her hit Espresso becoming the most streamed song on Spotify and Apple Music.

“Most streamed song on @spotify and @applemusic ?!?!! and you guys made me the #1 artist on @tiktok this year (sic),” she wrote on Instagram. “What the hell….Thank you guys so much. can’t profess my gratitude enough. I love you endlessly !!!!!”

Tickets for Sabrina’s BST Hyde Park show will go on general sale on Wednesday 11 December.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Royal Otis photo supplied by Frontier Touring
Royel Otis To Give Sydney A Coming Home Show For Christmas

Royel Otis will perform a one-off show at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on Saturday 21 December 2024.

7 minutes ago
Lizzo photo by Jora Frantzis supplied by Warner Music
Lizzo Lawsuit Thrown Out of Court

A lawsuit against Lizzo's production company has been dismissed by a judge.

2 days ago
Bradley Dorsey
Taj Farrant Joins Bradley Dorsey for The Beatles ‘Come Together’

Fun fact: Engelbert Humperdinck once had Jimi Hendrix play in his band. Bradley Dorsey is the son of Engelbert. On Bradley Dorsey’s new album ‘I’ve Got Dreams’ he has young Australian guitarist Taj Farrant playing guitar on an electrifying version of The Beatles ‘Come Together’. Bradley/Taj mirrors that once Engelbert/Jimi collaboration.

3 days ago
Kankawa Nagarra Wirlmarni
Kankawa Nagarra Wins Australian Music Prize

80-year old Kankawa Nagarra has won the Australian Music Prize for 2024.

5 days ago
Joe La Truite
French Band Joe La Truite Join Up With Australian Manager Darrel Baird For 2025 Album

Australian manager Darrel Baird’s Blue Tongue Management has signed French act Joe Ta Truite for a new album in 2025.

November 26, 2024
Charli XCX photo from Frontier Touring
Charli XCX To Host Her Own Music Festival

Charli XCX has announced that she will curate and headline her own Party Girl festival at London's LIDO festival next year.

November 26, 2024
Garfunkel & Garfunkel photo by Stefan Falke (supplied)
Garfunkel and Garfunkel Recorded Time After Time In The Same Studio As Cyndi Lauper

Art Garfunkel and Art Garfunkel Jr discovered they were in the same studio Cyndi Lauper recorded ‘Time After Time’ in when they were about to start recording their version of the Cyndi classic.

November 12, 2024