Sade Breaks Six Year Gap With New Track ‘Young Lion’ - Noise11.com

Sade Breaks Six Year Gap With New Track ‘Young Lion’

by Paul Cashmere on September 6, 2024

Sade has her first new music since 2018 about to drop. ‘Young Lion’ is dedicated to her trans son Izaak.

On Sade’s socials it is posted, “Trans people have always existed, with many different names across time and culture, often as spiritual healers and leaders. As global systems continue to fail humanity and all life on Earth, the journey taken by trans people – and all peoples who have been oppressed – is a blueprint of possibility. May this be a glimpse of our collective liberation, and the light inside all of us.”

About the music you are hearing in the socials post, “You’re hearing “I. Midnight Moon Pool (Womb Of The Soul),” the first of 46 tracks on TRAИƧA ~ by Mary Lattimore @maryoverthere + @laraaji_official + MIZU @iammizu__ + Jamal Shakeryan

“The 16mm film used throughout this campaign was collaboratively produced in a cyanotype workshop led by Michael Alexander Morris @my_caul ~ #transa

“This time-bending season of assembly has been a profound gift to us. We can’t wait to share with you these songs and poems. Congratulations to producers @massima.bell @fkadust @iterrytommy@eliaeinhorn @iamkatieg — and gratitude to John Carlin @spiritual_hygiene for bringing (and being) proof that TRAИƧA could live on its own terms as the project bloomed over every rail.

“Love to the 100+ artists on this album who show us what it really means to see ourselves and each other”.

Sade’s first album ‘Diamond Life’ in 1984 featured the hit song ‘Smooth Operator’.

Sade’s last album ‘Soldier of Love’ was released in 2010. In 2018 she released two songs ‘Flower of the Universe’ on the ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ soundtrack and ‘The Big Unknown’ on the ‘Widows’ soundtrack.

